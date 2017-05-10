Eric Thames hits 13th HR, Brewers outslug Red Sox in 11-7 win

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A couple minor adjustments at the plate are paying off for Milwaukee’s Keon Broxton.

The right-handed hitter moved his hands slightly on his bat. He’s sinking into his stance and staying back on the ball.

On Tuesday, Broxton teed off on Boston Red Sox pitching by driving in four runs and finishing a double short of the cycle in the Brewers’ 11-7 win.

“He had a monster game for us,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He’s capable of those big things when he gets going.”

Eric Thames hit his 13th homer of the year in a five-run first inning before Broxton followed with his own two-run shot five batters later.

Advertisement

The early cushion helped the Brewers overcome a big night by Boston leadoff hitter Mookie Betts, who went 4 for 4, drove in four runs and finished a triple short of the cycle.

The Red Sox had to play catch-up after the Brewers got to Drew Pomeranz (3-2) in the first.

“Offensively, I thought we did an excellent job tonight, particularly the top half of our order,” manager John Farrell said. “But more than anything, it was our inability to put up a zero and maintain any kind of momentum.”

Thames, the bearded slugger, has gone deep in two straight games after nine in a row without a homer. He had two of Milwaukee’s 13 hits. His shot to deep right-center set the tone for the Brewers.

“They say hitting is contagious, so those guys at the top are starting it off for us,” Broxton said.

Broxton added a two-run triple in the seventh. He went 3 for 3 and raised his average to .258 after hitting .191 to start May.

“Hitting’s becoming easier — I’m not saying it’s easy — but it’s definitely becoming easier than what it was,” Broxton said. “Just trying to keep everything simple, get a good base and just try to square it up.”

Advertisement

GOOD BETTS

Betts led Boston’s 12-hit attack with his ninth career leadoff homer in the first and a two-run double in the eighth that cut the deficit to four.

Corey Knebel ended that threat by striking out .333 hitter Xander Bogaerts with two outs and runners on first and second. Carlos Torres (2-3) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Otherwise, neither team had a good night on the mound at hitter-friendly Miller Park.

Betts and Dustin Pedroia hit back-to-back RBI doubles to chase Wily Peralta with one out in a three-run fifth to help the Red Sox close a five-run deficit.

Betts, who was moved up to the leadoff position on May 6, has homered in two straight games.

“I think we are just putting together some good at-bats with some timely hitting,” Betts said. “I think that’s all we can really ask for, just continue to play the game no matter what the lineup is.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Injured LHP David Price threw about 60-plus pitches in a simulated session. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner is recovering from a strained left elbow. Price is scheduled to throw a light bullpen session on Thursday, and Farrell said Price’s next full work session could be a minor league rehab start.

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (right calf) could start a rehab stint if he fares well following what Counsell said would be a “pretty extensive session” throwing batting practice on Wednesday. Guerra has been sideline since getting hurt on opening day.

Advertisement

STREAKS

Bogaerts extended his hitting streak to 12 games after doubling to the wall in left-center with two outs in the seventh off reliever Jacob Barnes.

BRAUN’S BACK

Brewers slugger Ryan Braun doubled to left-center in his first start since April 30, having missed six of the previous seven games with a tight upper back muscle. The left fielder finished 1 of 4.

END OF THE ROAD

Pomeranz gave up six runs and seven hits in four innings, ending a big league-best streak of seven road starts of allowing no more than two runs over five-plus innings.

UP NEXT

Red Sox RHP Kyle Kendrick (0-1) hopes his second start since being called up from Triple-A goes much better than his Red Sox debut on May 4, when he gave up six runs and eight hits over four innings to the Baltimore Orioles. RHP Chase Anderson (2-0), who is holding opponents to a .238 batting average, goes for the Brewers.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball