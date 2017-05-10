Study finds Apex site for PawSox would bring in more revenue

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — One of the proposed sites for the new Pawtucket Red Sox stadium would bring in $34 million more in state and city taxes than the other site, according to a recently released study.

“The numbers pretty starkly point to the Apex site being superior to Tidewater,” said Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien.

Both properties are just off Interstate 95 along the Seekonk River, but Apex, named for the site’s ziggurat-shaped former department store building, is a short walk from downtown. Tidewater is in a wooded area on the other side of the highway.

The minor league baseball team and the city jointly hired a national firm for the study comparing the impact of developing the two sites.

Advertisement

The Brailsford & Dunlavey firm found Apex would generate $129.8 million in taxes, while Tidewater would generate $95.8 million. However at an estimated $146.7 million, development for the Apex site would cost nearly twice as much as Tidewater.

Team and state officials did not say how much taxpayers could be asked to pay for the development.

Grebien said he still considers McCoy stadium, the baseball team’s current home, an option.

An earlier study found the ballpark needs $68 million in renovations. The cost of razing McCoy for a new stadium would be about $78 million.

The most recent study did not compare which benefits from the sites would be generated above what’s being generated at McCoy.

Team owners say they plan to stay at McCoy until their lease ends in 2021.

The team is a Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.