Remembering Nomar Garciaparra’s two-grand slam game against the Mariners

In his recap of the Red Sox 12-4 victory over the Mariners on May 10, 1999, the Boston Globe’s Gordon Edes cited the 1,000 days of John F. Kennedy’s presidency in his description of Nomar Garciaparra. The then-25-year-old shortstop was, according to Edes, “playing in a town that understands that his tales of youth and promise, hope and glory, will shimmer long after he leaves the antiquated stage that is Fenway Park.”

Flashing forward to 2017, Edes has been proven correct. Though Garciaparra’s time in Boston was cut short by a seismic 2004 trade, he remains a cult hero among the Fenway Faithful. And on that particular day in May, 1999, Garciaparra had arguably the finest moment of his career from behind the plate.

Of Boston’s 12 runs, Garciaparra personally drove in 10 of them. He clubbed three home runs. Most notable, two of them were grand slams. Here’s the second, which Garciaparra hit over an old school-looking Green Monster:

“I never hit three home runs in a game, not even Little League,” Garciaparra said afterward. And in a remark that would appear foreign to the current plate discipline of the Red Sox, the prolific shortstop acknowledge just how much he wanted another shot at a grand slam in the ninth inning.

“I probably would have swung at anything,’’ Garciaparra explained. “A pitch 10 feet over my head or down in the dirt.”