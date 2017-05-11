Mookie Betts’s 3-run homer in 9th sends Red Sox past Brewers 4-1

By
DAVE BOEHLER
AP,
5:28 PM

Red Sox’s Mookie Betts hits a three-run home run during the ninth inning. —Morry Gash / AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mookie Betts’ three-run home run in the ninth inning Thursday lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 4-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was Betts’ fifth homer of the season and third in his last four games, and helped Boston salvage one win in the three-game series in the Red Sox’s first trip to Milwaukee since 2003.

Boston’s right fielder enjoyed his time at Miller Park, as he went 7 for 11 with eight runs batted in and five runs scored.

Milwaukee closer Neftali Feliz (0-4) came on in the ninth, but managed to get only one out. Red Sox pitcher Craig Kimbrel (2-0) got the final five outs as Boston snapped the Brewers’ three-game winning streak.

Christian Vazquez led off the ninth with a walk. He was safe at second on a fielder’s choice when Deven Marrero’s bunt was fielded by Feliz, but his throw to second base was dropped by shortstop Orlando Arcia.

Betts followed with a deep shot to left to help Boston wrap up its six-game road trip with a 3-3 record.

It was 1-1 in the eighth when Boston had runners on second and third with no outs, and then the bases loaded with one out. But Corey Knebel struck out Jackie Bradley Jr., and Josh Rutledge to end the threat.

Boston quickly got on the board in the first inning. Betts led off with a double, took third on a sacrifice bunt by Dustin Pedroia and scored when Xander Bogaerts’ ground ball rolled under the glove of first baseman Jesus Aguilar.

In the bottom of the inning, Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave up a one-out double to Keon Broxton, but then retired the next 13 batters. In the sixth, he allowed a lead-off single to Manny Pina, who scored on a two-out double to left by Jonathan Villar.

Rodriguez, who struck out five and allowed three hits in six innings, has given up five earned runs in his last 29 1/3 innings.

His counterpart, Jimmy Nelson, struck out eight, allowed four hits and an unearned run in 6 2/3 innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Hanley Ramirez received treatment in the morning for a muscle spasm in his right upper back that forced him to leave the game Wednesday. He did not play.

Brewers: Ryan Braun also sat out, but it was a scheduled off day and was not a result of him exiting the game Wednesday with left calf tightness.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (2-4) faces Tampa Bay again after allowing eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Rays on April 14.

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (1-0) makes his fourth start of the year as the New York Mets visit.

___

More AP baseball: apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox MLB
