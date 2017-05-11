Morning sports update: David Price could return to Red Sox rotation as early as May 24

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

The Celtics topped the Wizards to take a 3-2 advantage in their series, while the Red Sox dropped their second straight game to the Brewers.

David Price slated to start minor-league rehab assignment Sunday: Red Sox manager John Farrell told reporters in Milwaukee Wednesday that Price is scheduled to start for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox Sunday, taking on Minnesota’s Triple-A affiliate, the Rochester Red Wings, at McCoy Stadium. (WEEI)

David Price will start rehab assignment Sunday at Pawtucket, John Farrell has just announced. Five innings, 70 pitches. @RedSox — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) May 10, 2017

Red Sox hope David Price can return to rotation in two weeks: John Farrell said Price would need a minimum of two minor league games before the Sox consider activating him from the disabled list. The tentative plan is for him to make his second minor league start May 19. If Price is able to get to 90-95 pitches, he could return to the majors by May 24. (Boston Globe)

Advertisement

Avery Bradley scores 29, Celtics power past Wizards, 123-101: Boston led by as many as 26 points, negating Washington’s physicality by spreading the floor and knocking down 16 3-pointers. (Boston.com)

Now that's how you move the ball! pic.twitter.com/RFSGA9DHi1 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 11, 2017

Take 2: Broxton, Thames lead Brewers to 7-4 win over Red Sox: Red Sox starter Kyle Kendrick (0-2) was shelled for six runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings. Kendrick’s spot in the rotation seems tenuous after his ERA ballooned to 12.96. (Boston.com)

Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez told Dr. Phil she thought news of Aaron Hernandez’s suicide was a hoax: “I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me,” Jenkins Hernandez says during the interview, according to a quote released by the show. (Boston.com)

Glen Davis says Ray Allen will never apologize to his former Celtics teammates: Asked if he thought Allen would apologize for leaving, Davis said Wednesday that there was “better chance of [Allen] kissing Donald Trump on the mouth.” (Boston.com)