Red Sox starter Pomeranz leaves game with left tricep tightness

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox starter Drew Pomeranz walked off the mound before the start of fourth inning with an unknown injury in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It was later revealed that he was suffering from tightness in his left tricep, which had also bothered him during Spring Training.

Tricep tightness for Pomeranz. He had that in spring training but made his next start. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 14, 2017

Pitching in chilly conditions with light drizzle falling most of the game, the left-hander finished his warm-up pitches and rotated his arm before manager John Farrell and a trainer jogged to the mound.

After a brief discussion, he walked to the dugout.

Rookie Ben Taylor relieved.