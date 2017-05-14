Souza Jr. hits 3-run HR, Sucre drives in 3 in Rays’ 11 win

Tampa Bay Rays' Matt Andriese pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Boston.
Tampa Bay Rays' Matt Andriese pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Boston. –The Associated Press
By
KEN POWTAK
AP,
7:11 PM

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

BOSTON (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays spent their longest nine-inning game in team history playing in wind, rain and chilly temperatures in Fenway Park. It certainly felt a lot better coming away with a win.

Steven Souza Jr. hit a three-run homer, Jesus Sucre drove in three runs and the Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 11-2 on Sunday.

The Rays beat the Red Sox for the second time in three games – and just the sixth time in the last 20 meetings – a day after striking out 16 times in a loss.

“I didn’t know that, but I’m excited,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said when he found out that it was the club’s longest game. “It’s much better than losing the longest game in club history.”

Advertisement

Evan Longoria and Sucre both had two singles, and Souza’s homer came during a seven-run ninth as the Rays matched their season-high with 16 hits in a game that lasted 4 hours, 32 minutes.

Boston starter Drew Pomeranz (3-3) came out with left triceps tightness before the fourth inning. He gave up two runs and three hits while walking three and striking out three.

“He wasn’t able to reproduce any symptoms later in the day,” manager John Farrell said. “We’ll see what transpires tomorrow. We don’t think this is anything long term.”

He’s expected to get an MRI on Monday.

“I felt something in warmups kind of similar to what I felt in spring training,” the left-hander said.

Xander Bogaerts had an RBI double for Boston after his 15-game hitting streak was halted Saturday.

Matt Andriese (3-1) gave up two runs in five innings.

Playing on a chilly, windy day with a drizzle falling on and off, both teams had trouble with pop ups – one fell against each and Rays first baseman Logan Morrison snow-coned another – and the outfielders looked like they were tip-toeing after balls on a muddy warning track.

“It was pretty ridiculous. I’ve never played in anything like this,” Souza Jr. said. “We’re all professionals. We’ve got to go out there and grind it out. We did a good job of not letting it get to us.”

Advertisement

In the second, Tampa Bay made it 2-1 after Pomeranz walked the first two batters, prompting a visit Farrell. Kevin Kiermaier sacrificed before Sucre’s sacrifice fly.

Sucre’s RBI single increased it to 3-1 in the fourth following a wind-blown ground-rule double. Kiermaier’s pop up fell between two fielders and bounced into the stands.

Longoria’s RBI single made it 4-2. Sucre, Rickie Weeks Jr., Tim Beckham and Kiermaier each had an RBI single in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: DH Hanley Ramirez (strained muscle right shoulder) was back after missing three games. . LHP David Price, sidelined since early spring training with a strained left elbow, threw a simulated game after his rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket was rained out. “We’ll re-evaluate following Friday and wouldn’t rule out his return to us if everything goes according to plan,” Farrell said.

YOUR PRESENT, MOM

Andriese won on Mother’s Day for the second straight year. He earned the win against the Angels last year with his mother, Lynn, watching him for the first time in the big leagues.

“She was pretty happy,” Andriese said. “I got a text from her saying ‘Great win.’ It’s good to be 2-0 on Mother’s Day.”

SORRY MOMS

Due to the wet field, the Red Sox had to cancel the “running of the bases” that was scheduled for postgame.

ROSTER MOVE

Tampa Bay optioned Saturday’s losing pitcher Blake Snell to Triple-A Durham and recalled RHP Ryne Stanek from the same team. Snell was 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA in eight starts.

Advertisement

Stanek made his major-league debut, getting one out and allowing a single.

UP NEXT

Rays: RHP Chris Archer (3-1, 3.04 ERA) is set to start Monday’s opener of a three-game series at Cleveland against RHP Carlos Carrasco (4-2, 1.86). Archer is coming off eight shutout innings Wednesday, earning a win against Kansas City.

Red Sox: Off Monday before opening a two-game interleague series at St. Louis on Tuesday. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-1, 2.80 ERA) is in line to start.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Isaiah Thomas and assistant coach Walter McCarty of the Boston Celtics react after Avery Bradley scored against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics
East finals trip on line as Wizards, Celtics head to Game 7 May 14, 2017 | 6:48 PM
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, center left, and forward Kevin Durant celebrate during the second half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the San Antonio Spurs.
NBA
Warriors rally for 113-111 win after Spurs lose Leonard May 14, 2017 | 6:26 PM
Wizards guard John Wall gets his shot blocked by Celtics center Kelly Olynyk during first-half action Friday night in Game 6 at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics and Wizards are saying about a winner-take-all Game 7 May 14, 2017 | 5:56 PM
Boston Red Sox's Drew Pomeranz pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox starter Pomeranz leaves game with left tricep tightness May 14, 2017 | 3:38 PM
Tom Brady Mother's Day
New England Patriots
Read Tom Brady's heartwarming message to his mom on Mother's Day May 14, 2017 | 3:08 PM
J.B. Holmes hits from the ninth tee during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Golf
A spectator shouted, 'Fire Goodell!' at the Players Championship May 14, 2017 | 2:38 PM
Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming stands in his stall at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. The Preakness Stakes horse race is scheduled to take place May 20. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Horse Racing
New horses among Preakness challenges facing Always Dreaming May 14, 2017 | 2:21 PM
DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Kurt Busch, driver of the #41 Haas Automation/Monster Energy Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane with New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski after winning the 59th Annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 26, 2017 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
The Patriots paid homage to Gronk's many personas on his 28th birthday May 14, 2017 | 2:11 PM
Washington, D.C. - 5/12/2017 - (4th quarter) Washington Wizards guard John Wall looks back towards the Boston bench after draining what would be the game winning three pointer to give Washington a 92-91 lead with 0:03 on the clock in the fourth quarter. The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Adam Himmelsbach, Topic: 13Celtics-Wizards, LOID: 8.3.2455943579.
Boston Celtics
A clock error cost Celtics an extra second in the final moments of Game 6 May 14, 2017 | 12:50 PM
In this May 24, 2010, photo provided by ESPN, sportscaster Chris Berman stands with his wife, Katherine, upon receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman died in a traffic crash in Connecticut, the sports network's president confirmed Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Katherine Ann Berman, 67, a teacher, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbury, state police said. (Scott Clarke/ESPN Images via AP)
Media
Memorial service set for wife of ESPN broadcaster May 14, 2017 | 12:38 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter (2) tips his cap to fans during a pregame ceremony honoring the Yankees captain. Jeter wrote an essay published May 11, 2017, on his Players' Tribune site thanking the city before his No. 2 jersey is permanently retired by the team on May 14. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Sports Q
Will Derek Jeter be the first player unanimously inducted into the Hall of Fame? May 14, 2017 | 12:28 PM
MLB
Yankees put Chapman on DL with rotator cuff inflammation May 14, 2017 | 11:51 AM
Gisele-Vivian
New England Patriots
Of course Tom Brady wrote Gisele the perfect Mother's Day Instagram post May 14, 2017 | 11:42 AM
New England Revolution midfielder Lee Nguyen.
Soccer
Watch all 4 goals from the Revolution's blowout win against Real Salt Lake May 13, 2017 | 10:12 PM
New York Knicks president Phil Jackson answers questions during a news conference at the team's training facility, Friday, April 14, 2017, in Greenburgh, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
NBA
Knicks' president says it again: Anthony would be better off with another team May 13, 2017 | 8:15 PM
MLB
Yankees to honor Jeter between games of doubleheader Sunday May 13, 2017 | 7:09 PM
Celtics-Wizards
Boston Celtics
This one photo captures the intensity of the Celtics-Wizards series May 13, 2017 | 6:12 PM
Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein, talks with dans on the field at Fenway Park in Boston before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
MLB
Theo Epstein to be Yale Class Day speaker May 13, 2017 | 4:58 PM
BOSTON, MA - MAY 10: Isaiah Thomas #4 and assistant coach Walter McCarty of the Boston Celtics react after Avery Bradley #0 scored against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Game 7 in Boston: Whose funeral? May 13, 2017 | 4:39 PM
Boston Red Sox
Sale strikes out 12, Red Sox beat Rays 6-3 May 13, 2017 | 4:24 PM
Adam Jones of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates in the dug out after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals.
MLB
Adam Jones urges race dialogue to combat 'ugliness and hate' May 13, 2017 | 3:34 PM
Tom Brady in a video.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady talks about playing until he's 75 in a hilarious new video May 13, 2017 | 2:52 PM
Wizards guard John Wall (2) shoots the game-winning 3-pointer over Celtics guard Avery Bradley during the final seconds of Game 6.
Boston Celtics
Watch John Wall's stunning three-pointer that forced Game 7 May 13, 2017 | 10:32 AM
Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas walks on the court in the first half of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Washington.
Boston Celtics
Celtics face Game 7 after failing to knock out Wizards May 13, 2017 | 1:25 AM
Wizards guard John Wall celebrates as he stands on the scorer's table after Game 6.
Boston Celtics
John Wall on Celtics dressing in black: 'It was in my mind throughout the game' May 13, 2017 | 12:43 AM
Wizards guard John Wall shoots the game-winning three-pointer over Celtics guard Avery Bradley in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.
Boston Celtics
WATCH: John Wall's late 3 leads Wiz past Celtics to force Game 7 May 12, 2017 | 11:02 PM
Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria, right, celebrates his two-run home run with third base coach Charlie Montoyo (25) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox's comeback falls 1 run short in loss to Rays May 12, 2017 | 10:56 PM
College Sports
A proud John Calipari watched Marcus Camby graduate from UMass May 12, 2017 | 8:55 PM
Boston Celtics
All black everything for Celtics before Game 6 at Wizards May 12, 2017 | 7:40 PM
A fan holds the Churro Dog 2.0 during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the Arizona Diamondback and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Phoenix. The unique food item consists of a white laced long John doughnut topped with a churro, rolled in Oreo cookie crumbs, topped with frozen yogurt, whipped cream, strawberry topping, chocolate sauce and more Oreo crumbs. (AP Photo/Matt York)
MLB
Photos: 11 out-there ballpark bites this season May 12, 2017 | 7:00 PM