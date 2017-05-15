David Ortiz’s advice for little leaguers? Eat all your bacon.

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

David Ortiz appeared on Monday’s airing of “Good Morning America,” where co-host Michael Strahan invited Big Papi to comment on several topics, including the origins of his nickname, which World Series Championship was his favorite, and whether or not he misses baseball.

But one question came from a young boy named Aidan, who asked the retired Red Sox slugger, “What is your advice going from the little leagues to the majors?”

Of course, Ortiz’ response hit on all the expected tips: “Make sure you exercise everyday so you can build all those muscles. Eat well. Get some rest. And the most important thing, get your homework done.”

However, he added one more suggestion that made Strahan chuckle: “Eat all your bacon.”

Watch Ortiz’ full interview with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America here.