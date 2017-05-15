How much will David Price’s return help the Red Sox?

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

With nearly a quarter of the season concluded, the Red Sox have traveled sideways through most of their schedule. They haven’t had a losing streak of longer than two games, but they have just one winning streak of more than two games.

There are plenty of reasons for the team’s uneven, inconsistent play. Yet perhaps more important than the diagnosis of shortcomings is the question of whether the team has an answer to those struggles on the horizon. In that vein, it is worth asking: How much of an impact can David Price have upon his return?

It’s a question that is fair to start exploring, given what appears to be the approaching date of his return. On Sunday, though his outing for Triple A Pawtucket was rained out, Price threw 75 pitches inside against a pair of PawSox batters (Blake Swihart and Aneury Tavarez). After the outing, Price told Mike Scandura he feels like he’s close to a return, and the Red Sox have expressed openness to the possibility that Price could be back after just one rehab start (Friday in Buffalo).

