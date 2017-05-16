Governor of Rhode Island says PawSox stadium plan headed in right direction

Pawtucket;12-26-06; A statue of the Paw Sox mascot looms in front of McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket. Tom Herde/Globe Staff 07pawtucket SLUG: 07pawtucket 3 of 9 CREDIT: Tom Herde/ Globe Staff CAPTION: A statue of the Paw Sox mascot looms in front of McCoy Stadium, home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
A statue of the Paw Sox mascot looms in front of McCoy Stadium, current home of the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo says the owners of the Pawtucket Red Sox are heading in the right direction as they work on a plan to build a new stadium.

The Democratic governor told reporters Tuesday she wants a stadium that pays for itself, is “basically revenue-neutral” and costs the state less than investing to patch up McCoy stadium, the team’s current home.

Team owners and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien are scheduled to provide an update Tuesday on a proposed new ballpark in downtown Pawtucket. The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox has been looking at two sites in Pawtucket just off Interstate 95.

Raimondo says she’s been apprised of the plan but hasn’t seen the details.

An earlier proposal seeking state subsidies for a new Providence stadium met public opposition.

