Governor of Rhode Island says PawSox stadium plan headed in right direction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo says the owners of the Pawtucket Red Sox are heading in the right direction as they work on a plan to build a new stadium.

The Democratic governor told reporters Tuesday she wants a stadium that pays for itself, is “basically revenue-neutral” and costs the state less than investing to patch up McCoy stadium, the team’s current home.

Team owners and Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien are scheduled to provide an update Tuesday on a proposed new ballpark in downtown Pawtucket. The Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox has been looking at two sites in Pawtucket just off Interstate 95.

Raimondo says she’s been apprised of the plan but hasn’t seen the details.

An earlier proposal seeking state subsidies for a new Providence stadium met public opposition.