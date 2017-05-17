Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. go deep to lift Red Sox over Cardinals 6-3

By
NATE LATSCH
AP,
12:10 AM

Red Sox’s Mookie Betts rounds the bases past St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Jedd Gyorko after hitting a solo home run during the first inning. —Jeff Roberson / AP

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mookie Betts homered and drove in two runs, Jackie Bradley Jr. also went deep and the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Tuesday night to take the opener of a two-game interleague series.

Bradley had two of Boston’s six hits, and starter Eduardo Rodriguez (2-1) allowed three runs and five hits over six innings. Rodriguez walked two, struck out five and threw a season-high 110 pitches.

St. Louis made three errors and lost for just the second time in 10 games. Lance Lynn (4-2) gave up four runs, two earned, and three hits in six innings, striking out four and walking one.

Betts began the game with his seventh homer and 10th career leadoff shot, tying Jacoby Ellsbury for the franchise record. Bradley added a solo homer in the second for a 2-0 lead.

Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless ninth for his 12th save in 13 chances.

In the third inning, St. Louis’ Dexter Fowler smacked an RBI double off the left field wall, and Tommy Pham and Matt Carpenter followed with sacrifice flies.

The Red Sox scored twice in the fifth after a leadoff walk and an error. Bradley scored on an RBI groundout by Betts. Deven Marrero, who reached on an error by Jedd Gyorko, scored on Dustin Pedroia’s single to center to make it 4-3.

Boston scored twice in the eighth, on Christian Vazquez’s sac fly and then a dropped fly ball by Pham that was the third Cardinals error.

VELAZQUEZ TO START THURSDAY

Red Sox manager John Farrell said right-hander Hector Velazquez will be called up from Triple-A to start Thursday at Oakland. Velazquez, whose contract was purchased from the Mexican League in February, is 2-1 with a 1.55 ERA in five starts at Pawtucket.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Drew Pomeranz, who left his start Sunday because of tightness in his left triceps, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. … INF Pablo Sandoval (knee sprain) could begin a rehab assignment Friday. … LHP David Price (left elbow strain) will make a rehab start for Pawtucket on Friday.

Cardinals: General manager John Mozeliak said INF Jhonny Peralta (upper respiratory) could be activated Friday and RF Stephen Piscotty (right hamstring) sometime over the weekend. … LHP Tyler Lyons (right intercostal strain) is expected to make one more rehab start. … RHP John Gant (groin) has been activated from the DL and optioned to Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (2-5, 4.01) is 1-1 with a 1.80 ERA in three road starts this season.

Cardinals: RHP Mike Leake (4-2, 1.94) is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Cubs in which he allowed two runs on five hits in six innings.

