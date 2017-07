Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

The Sox are in first place in the American League East and have the second-best record in the league. But they’re capable of more.

“Nobody in our clubhouse feels we’ve played our best baseball,’’ Chris Sale said. “We can be better and I think we will be.’’

How can that happen? Here are five places where the Red Sox can improve: