Mike Lowell remembers the intensity of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry from both sides

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

A decade after he was a central member of the 2007 Red Sox championship team, Mike Lowell is still deeply involved in the baseball world. Now a studio analyst for MLB Network, he remains immersed in the game, albeit in a different role.

Originally drafted by the Yankees (with whom he made his MLB debut), Lowell went on to become a World Series winner with the Marlins in 2003 before closing out his career with a successful five-year run as the Red Sox third baseman. His history in Boston was highlighted by a World Series MVP performance against the Rockies in 2007, when he hit .400 during the four-game sweep.

Advertisement

Now retired from his playing days, Lowell still enjoys looking back on a remarkable career that was not without its doubtful moments. In February, 1999, Lowell was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He missed part of the 1999 season undergoing treatment, but recovered and went on to a full career that included four All-Star appearances.

He reflected on a number of moments from his career as well as a few other topics in a recent interview.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for length and clarity.

What have you noticed about baseball retirement so far? Has there been anything to it that you’ve been surprised by?

Mike Lowell: I’d say my biggest pleasant surprise was I think I actually had a summer that first year. My first free summer in about twenty something years, because I think since basically my sophomore year of high school, summer ball is pretty big down here in Miami. Once I got to college, I was playing summer ball in different places, like Cape Cod and Virginia. Then I signed pro, so having a summer to actually enjoy the hot weather, maybe go to the beach, that was pretty relaxing.

I think early on, I knew when I retired that I wasn’t going to find anything that would excite me to get ready for a baseball game. I think I was pretty realistic. I know some guys say, ‘Oh, I’ll hunt, I’ll fish, I’ll play golf,’ and I mean I like to fish and play golf as much as anyone, but I don’t get excited by those things as much as I would for a baseball game. So I think I was pretty realistic. But my time now is I coach my daughter’s volleyball team for three years at the school. I coach my son every once in awhile, although he’s getting bigger now, in middle school, so they have their own coaches. It’s been really neat watching them get into their activities and actually being able to be there. That’s been really satisfying for me.

Advertisement

And as you mentioned, you’re able to spend far more time with your family. How much has that meant to you?

ML: I think it – and also my hip was a huge factor – but I think the family aspect was a huge part of why I retired. Even before I realized how tough 2010 was going to be, from a health standpoint, I think I had my mind sent in spring training that it was going to be my last year. I just felt like during my career when you have your three, four months in the offseason, you’re trying cram a year’s worth of family time and friends into that. I just felt like that was always rushed. And you’re still working out, because I don’t think anyone just takes three months off and does nothing, so it’s still a 12-month job. It’s obviously much different in terms of intensity at different parts of the year, but that freedom of planning a summer trip, there’s just a lot more latitude or flexibility in retirement.

I don’t think you’ll run into any former players who say, ‘Man, I miss traveling. I don’t think that’s the part guys miss. They miss camaraderie, and the challenge of the game. The travel, living out of a suitcase on a 10-day road trip every few days isn’t fun for anyone. But I still wouldn’t have traded it for anything.

A lot of fans in Boston probably forget that you actually broke in with the 1998 Yankees. What was it like to be a rookie walking into a clubhouse of such a dominant team?

Advertisement

ML: I’ll take you even further back. Going into the Yankees’ system, it was funny because you’d follow the Yankee players and guys that were maybe a couple levels ahead of you, and then got called up. And even at that level, there was always mention of the Red Sox. So I think the Yankees even back then were always comparing themselves to how the Red Sox were doing.

Actually, my first day in the big leagues, I didn’t play but it was in Boston. Pedro Martinez was pitching against Hideki Irabu. And I remember it was like the second inning and there was this atmosphere that was absolutely crazy. Luis Sojo was with me on the bench that day, I turned to him – because him and Tim Raines really were kind of father figures to me – I said, ‘Man, is it like this all the time?’ It was like a football playoff atmosphere. And he goes, ‘When we play the Red Sox, it is.’ So I got an early glimpse of how intense the rivalry was.

When I got traded over in 2006, I don’t remember who the reporter was, but the first question I was asked was, ‘How much do you hate the Yankees?’ And I was kind of caught off guard, because I understood the rivalry, but I didn’t know if the reporter knew that I came up through their system. So I tried to answer as honestly as I could. I’m not sure he was happy with the answer. I said that there are a lot of guys there that were very important to me. Even now, Rob Thompson is their bench coach, and he was my first manager in (Minor League) A-ball. My first manager as a pro was Rob. Mick Kelleher was the first base coach of the Yankees at the time, and he was our minor league hitting instructor when I was going through the system. I told him that there were guys who were very influential to my career and my development, but yeah I do want to beat them as much as anyone else, but I can’t totally soften this up. So I felt like I had to almost play the role, but I will say those games were the most exciting games for me when I was in a Red Sox uniform. The fans, the media, it added a different energy and made things a little bit more exciting.

You were traded to the Marlins, and then you got the news about your diagnosis right after that. How much did that change you at such a young age as both a player and a person?

Lowell tipping his helmet to the crowd for the final time as a player in 2010. —Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

ML: I was relatively young when I was diagnosed. I was 24. And at first I was just shocked and scared. I had actually been excited to be traded. The Yankees had just signed Scott Brosius to a three-year deal and I’d already played Triple-A for a year and half, so there really wasn’t a spot for me. Most people asked why I would want to go to the Marlins who at that time were in last place from a team that won the World Series in 1997, but I said that I’m not on a World Series team when I’m in Columbus, Ohio, so I didn’t mind the trade. At that time I felt strong and healthy, and I didn’t feel anything.

So then I went into my routine physical and they told me they wanted to run more tests, and then you get the cancer diagnosis, I was crushed.

I still remember driving home from Fort Lauderdale to my one-bedroom apartment that I was renting with my wife. We had been married for four months, and I was just thinking, ‘How do I tell her? How do I tell my parents and my two brothers and my sister?’ That was just going through my head. And I think I had sunglasses on and I think I cried the whole way home. I just didn’t know how to process it. I was at a point in my life where the last thing on my mind was that I was going to have a health issue.

After the fact, I was lucky that everything was caught so early. I had my surgery. I had my radiation treatments. And I think it really put life into perspective because really quickly, baseball took a backseat to a lot of things. When I was younger and going through the minors, baseball was everything. But once you get a scare like that, your health and your relationships and faith is all tested. It shows that there were things out there that were way bigger than baseball.

On the flip side, I was very motivated after I was told that this was something that could be beat to not let cancer be the reason why I was not a Major League Baseball player. I felt like I would’ve sold myself short. If I didn’t make it, I would’ve had this ingrained excuse, but I knew deep down that I think it would’ve been a cop-out. It helped motivate me and help me stay focused. It helped me appreciate my career a lot more.

What do you remember from the trade that sent you to Boston? What were the circumstances around that time?

ML: I knew the Marlins were unloading a lot of contracts. I heard rumblings about Luis Castillo, a lot of other guys being traded. We had already had some guys traded from our core that did so well in 2003, so I knew there were rumblings. I’d actually had what I would say was the one down year of my career, so I knew that the Rangers were interested. My agent basically kept me up to date as much as he could, because I knew also that the Marlins wanted to package my contract with Josh [Beckett] or maybe A.J. Burnett. My contract was backloaded, so I wasn’t surprised from a business perspective.

I welcomed a change, honestly. I had been with the Marlins for seven years. I didn’t know where it was going to be, but I heard my name thrown around. I just thought, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ It didn’t really change how I prepared for a season. I was more interested in getting my swing down, and proving to people who thought my career was on a downward slope that it was one bad year and not the beginning of my career spiraling down.

When I got the news, I actually called Josh, and it was pretty refreshing. We were close, and I was like, ‘Hey, if I’m going somewhere, they’re going to compete.’ And if you’re with someone you know, like Josh, I remember thinking this could be a good thing. I’d remembered playing in Fenway and thinking after the trade, ‘This is not a bad field for a right-handed pull hitter.’ There were a lot of positives. I knew that my 2005 season wasn’t going to solidify me as a starting third baseman, so I felt like for the first time in five or six years I came into spring training as if I was a minor leaguer. I saw live pitching with the guys I worked out with here in Miami, because I didn’t feel like I had a secure job. The money to me was irrelevant because the contract was guaranteed, but there was a certain level of pride where you want to live up to the money you make.

In spring training, it was me, J.T. Snow and Kevin Youkilis playing for two positions, because no one was taking David [Ortiz] out of the DH spot. And there was competition. I was pretty satisfied that I had a decent spring. Towards the end, I started hitting for a little bit of power, and I’ve always said that I want to hit a really hard .230 in the spring. I don’t want to hit .500, because you figure it’ll average out and I want to start slow. When the season came, I got off to a good start. Believe it or not, in Fenway the defense is a little bit different. The grass is a little bit different than what I was used to, and I was very happy defensively of what we did as a group and what I did personally. And I will say this: the grounds crew there is fantastic. I remember going there for inter-league play and thinking the field is rough, but they totally revamped it and turned it into a really nice playing infield. So I just kind of felt at home. I didn’t mind the pressure or the media or the fact that we had to win everyday, because I kind of felt that already in my own mind. I think that allowed me to enjoy my time there even more.

Mike Lowell hits a home run in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the 2007 World Series. —Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Then in 2007, you were part of a dominant team that went on to win the World Series. Did you have a feeling early in that season that it was a special group?

ML: I remember a lot of things from that year. Actually, before the season there were trade rumors that the Red Sox were trying to acquire Todd Helton. My name was being thrown around there because obviously Youkilis could play third and Helton would be at first. I was just praying for that deal to not go through. Nothing against Colorado, I just liked where I was. The irony of the whole thing is we ended up playing the Rockies in the World Series, so I guess it worked out for both.

It was a very united team. What I remember about that team was when we got into a city, if we had free time, a large group of us would go out to eat. But it wasn’t just the fact that you’d have 12 or 15 guys going out, I loved that it was Daisuke and Okijima, David and Manny and J.D. Drew. It was myself and Pedroia. It was Wakefield and Varitek. You know? It was veterans, young guys, latin guys, white guys, Japanese guys. It was just because we liked each other and felt like we had something good going. We all got along. I’ve been on teams where it’s normal for a lot guys of similar backgrounds to hang out together. Sometimes it’s a language issue, sometimes it’s a culture issue, but it seemed like that team was really able to break barriers down. And not on purpose, it just happened. So that was really enjoyable.

When we got into the playoffs, we felt confident that we were going to be a really tough team to deal with if we stayed healthy. But I think in any playoff run, there’s a tester. We were down 3-1 to the Indians, and we had to face C.C. Sabathia and Fausto Carmona and then Jake Westbrook. We had to beat those three guys, but we knew if we won Game 5 and just bring it back to Boston, the momentum would really change. And Josh was just lights out. That was such a good feeling going back to Boston with a chance to get to the World Series.

From a personal standpoint, I had a really good regular season and I was just thinking it would be a disappointment if I couldn’t perform in the postseason the way I did in the regular season. So I think the fact that I hit well in all three rounds and obviously in the World Series, it was so satisfying. When things meant the most, I didn’t let the situation or the game or the implications get too big. I felt very satisfied that I was able to translate that approach and that execution into the postseason.

Manny Ramirez always garnered a lot of attention for “Manny being Manny.” Was he really like that in person?

ML: There were two guys, Alex Cora and Manny. We’d try every two out of three days on the road to work out in the morning with our strength coach Dave Page. And I know Manny gets a lot of flack for “Manny being Manny,” but he was relentless. Or I’ll put it this way: He was relentless in what he really likes to do. He liked being in shape and strong, and he liked to hit. I don’t know how much he liked to play left field, so you’d see that he’d hit a lot more than he’d take ground balls or fly balls, but I liked working with those guys.

You had Manny, who was a superstar, and you had Alex Cora, who was basically our backup infielder. Both of them took their crafts very seriously. I enjoyed the talks we had, because you saw different angles. I think Alex Cora doesn’t get enough credit for how much of a positive influence he was on Manny. He would say things like, ‘Hey, you’re the man and you have to carry us and do this and that,’ and stuff like that. Manny liked that, and you have to work those personalities. Alex was great at that.

Lowell circling the bases after a postseason home run. —Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

And as far as the current Red Sox, what do you see for them in the second half of the season?

ML: Well, if I’m a Red Sox fan – which I am – I’d be pleasantly satisfied with where they are in the standings compared to how they’ve played. I think they can play much better. I know a lot has been talked about the Yankees, and deservedly so since they’re kind of ahead of the curve in developing with a lot of bright young stars. But I don’t think the Red Sox have hit their stride yet. I know Chris Sale is a big acquisition, and he’s lived up to every bit of it. I’d do that trade 10 out of 10 times. I think David Price is huge. I think Rick Porcello, after the year he had last year, hopefully his second half will be better. It all comes down to pitching. They’re going to hit. I know David’s gone, but there’s enough offense to be really good.

When I look at the team, there’s an added level of excitement when you see guys that can bring so much to the table in different aspects. Guys like Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. They can play great defense, they have good arms, they have great speed, they can hit for power. I’m jealous of those guys, because they have all the tools in the tool chest. They’re fun to watch. You see also guys like Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi. That young group has staying power, so I think the second half is going to be something really good for the Red Sox and their fans because I don’t think they’ve hit their stride, but I think it’s coming.