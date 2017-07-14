Steph Curry can’t stop hanging out with famous Boston athletes
After winning his second NBA championship in June, Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has been building quite the camaraderie amongst Boston athletes.
First, he was spotted golfing with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Then, he hit the links with ex-Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen.
Now? Curry has naturally moved on to hanging out with some former members of the Boston Red Sox. On Thursday, pitching legend Pedro Martinez shared a group photo that is just oozing with athletic talent.
Taken at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, the picture features Martinez with wife Carolina Martinez, Curry with wife Ayesha Curry, and former Sox infielder Nomar Garciaparra with wife Mia Hamm, a two-time World Cup champion.