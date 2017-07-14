Steph Curry can’t stop hanging out with famous Boston athletes

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

After winning his second NBA championship in June, Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has been building quite the camaraderie amongst Boston athletes.

First, he was spotted golfing with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Young Jedi @stephencurry30 🏌 A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Then, he hit the links with ex-Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen.

Got in a good round with my man @stephencurry30 gettin ready for #americancenturychampionship Y'all know we made a lot of 3s!!! 😜🏀⛳️🏀⛳️#princesofbelair #belair #tahoeherewecome #grownmen A post shared by Ray Allen (@trayfour) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

Now? Curry has naturally moved on to hanging out with some former members of the Boston Red Sox. On Thursday, pitching legend Pedro Martinez shared a group photo that is just oozing with athletic talent.

Taken at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, the picture features Martinez with wife Carolina Martinez, Curry with wife Ayesha Curry, and former Sox infielder Nomar Garciaparra with wife Mia Hamm, a two-time World Cup champion.