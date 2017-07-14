Steph Curry can’t stop hanging out with famous Boston athletes

By
9:54 AM

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

After winning his second NBA championship in June, Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has been building quite the camaraderie amongst Boston athletes.

First, he was spotted golfing with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Young Jedi @stephencurry30 🏌

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Then, he hit the links with ex-Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen.

Now? Curry has naturally moved on to hanging out with some former members of the Boston Red Sox. On Thursday, pitching legend Pedro Martinez shared a group photo that is just oozing with athletic talent.

Taken at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, the picture features Martinez with wife Carolina Martinez, Curry with wife Ayesha Curry, and former Sox infielder Nomar Garciaparra with wife Mia Hamm, a two-time World Cup champion.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Boston.com on the go!
Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Waltham, MA - 7/14/17 - Celtics team executive Danny Ainge announces that free agent Gordon Hayward will be joining the Celtics from HealthPoint, the Celtics practice facility, on Friday, July 14, 2017. (Nicholas Pfosi for The Boston Globe)
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward is officially a Celtic July 14, 2017 | 2:36 PM
World Series MVP Mike Lowell holds his trophy aloft in October, 2007.
Boston Red Sox
Mike Lowell remembers both sides of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry July 14, 2017 | 12:26 PM
FILE - In this April 11, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Pablo Sandoval plays third base during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park in Boston. On Friday, July 14, 2017, the Red Sox announced that Sandoval had been designated for assignment after being activated from the 10-day disabled list. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox cut losses, designate Sandoval for assignment July 14, 2017 | 10:52 AM
Jayson Tatum David Ortiz
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum hung out with David Ortiz July 14, 2017 | 10:06 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) celebrates after making a touchdown reception during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
New England Patriots
Here's what's on Julian Edelman's summer playlist July 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Venus Williams of the United States returns to Britain's Johanna Konta during their Women's Singles semifinal match on day nine at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Tennis
At 37, Venus Williams looking for a 6th Wimbledon title July 14, 2017 | 2:06 AM
FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball shoots over Los Angeles Clippers' Brice Johnson (10) during overtime of an NBA summer league basketball game, in Las Vegas. Ball's dud of a debut is long forgotten. And on Wednesday night, July 12 so were his Big Baller Brand sneakers. Now he has the best game of the NBA Summer League — and another playoff game for a chance to top it. Ball had 36 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in their opening game of the tournament stage. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
NBA
Lakers' Lonzo Ball posts triple-double, this time in Adidas July 14, 2017 | 1:03 AM
FILE - In this April 3, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches batting practice before the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas. Francona rejoined his team Thursday, July 13, for an extended stay in Northern California, one week after undergoing a minor procedure for an irregular heartbeat. Wearing his familiar uniform, Francona smiled and laughed as he talked about his health while the Indians held an evening workout at the Oakland Coliseum. Cleveland begins a three-game series against the Athletics on Friday.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
MLB
Terry Francona rejoins Indians a week after heart procedure July 13, 2017 | 11:52 PM
Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Briscoe (27) and Boston Celtics center Ante Zizic (54) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game Monday, July 3, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Boston Celtics
Ante Zizic has strengths, and Celtics trying to utilize them July 13, 2017 | 10:18 PM
Jonah Muniz, Mabel Gondres and Lorrie Pearson helped discover a 1993 law that said TD Garden may owe the state a whole lot of money after failing for 24 years to host fundraisers for things like hockey rinks.
Local News
These teens found out something about TD Garden no one realized for 24 years July 13, 2017 | 10:12 PM
Business
DraftKings, FanDuel call off daily fantasy sports merger July 13, 2017 | 9:25 PM
Robert Kraft, the chairman and CEO of The Kraft Group, will speak at Suffolk University’s College of Arts and Sciences commencment on May 19.The Kraft Group owns the Patriots, New England Revolution and Gillette Stadium, along with assets in paper and packaging, real estate, and private equity.Kraft is also active in education, youth, and athletic philanthropy.Suffolk’s College of Arts and Sciences ceremony will take place at the Bank of America Pavilion at 2:30 p.m.
Local News
Robert Kraft is bringing an esports team to Boston July 13, 2017 | 8:17 PM
Danny Amendola
New England Patriots
Danny Amendola signs with Ford Models July 13, 2017 | 6:38 PM
Foxborough-06/13/2017- The Patriots practiced on their practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. Coach Bill Belichick looks over the field. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(sports)
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick draws mixed reaction for shirt with soldier and armed man in turban July 13, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Peyton Manning
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady's 'grandma' deliver a burn to Peyton Manning July 13, 2017 | 2:08 PM
Host Peyton Manning appears on stage at the conclusion of the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
New England Patriots
Peyton Manning couldn't bear to watch the Patriots' Super Bowl comeback in this ESPYs skit July 13, 2017 | 12:25 PM
Tzu-Wei Lin is hitting .333 in 15 major league games this season.
Boston Red Sox
Here’s how the Red Sox can be better after All-Star break July 13, 2017 | 11:47 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: NFL player Julian Edelman (L) accepts the Best Game award for Super Bowl LI (Patriots vs. Falcons) onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Tom Brady shut out at ESPYs July 13, 2017 | 10:44 AM
Boston, MA - 2/07/2017 - New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hoist three of the five Lombardi championship trophies the team has won during the rally on city hall plaza. The New England Patriots are celebrated during a victory parade in Boston. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Globe Staff, Topic: 08parade, LOID: 8.3.1553838056.
New England Patriots
Predicting the next title for each of our Big 4 July 13, 2017 | 10:29 AM
Former first lady Michelle Obama presents the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sports News
At ESPYS, Eunice Kennedy Shriver’s son tells Michelle Obama: 'Our mother would have loved you' July 13, 2017 | 10:04 AM
Amendola Edelman ESPYs
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman equates vacation with Tom Brady to 'fat camp' July 13, 2017 | 9:39 AM
Texas Rangers' Adrian Beltre, center, is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run off a pitch from Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jesse Chavez in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sports Q
Who is the Red Sox player you wish had stayed longer? July 13, 2017 | 9:11 AM
Vince Wilfork and his fish.
New England Patriots
Vince Wilfork caught an appropriately sized fish July 13, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) defends against Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko (8) during the first half of Game 5 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Boston Celtics
Jonas Jerebko will reportedly sign with the Utah Jazz July 13, 2017 | 8:10 AM
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman disses Peyton Manning during ESPYs acceptance speech July 13, 2017 | 8:01 AM
FILE - In this July 7, 2017 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' Lonzo Ball shoots over Los Angeles Clippers' Brice Johnson (10) during overtime of an NBA summer league basketball game, in Las Vegas. Ball's dud of a debut is long forgotten. And on Wednesday night, July 12 so were his Big Baller Brand sneakers. Now he has the best game of the NBA Summer League — and another playoff game for a chance to top it. Ball had 36 points, 11 assists, eight rebounds and five steals to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 103-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in their opening game of the tournament stage. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
NBA
Lonzo Ball has 36 in Nike sneakers, Lakers win July 13, 2017 | 1:35 AM
NBA
New addition Paul George gets star treatment in Oklahoma City July 13, 2017 | 1:21 AM
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 19: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots congratulates Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos after the Broncos defeated the Patriots 26 to 16 during the AFC Championship game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 19, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Peyton Manning says making fun of Tom Brady is 'fair game' July 12, 2017 | 4:29 PM
Tennis
Djokovic considers a break from tennis after Wimbledon loss July 12, 2017 | 3:31 PM
NBA
NBA changes some rules, with hopes of making games speedier July 12, 2017 | 3:05 PM