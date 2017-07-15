Alex Rodriguez ‘would not be surprised’ if the Red Sox trade for Miguel Cabrera

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

With the MLB trade deadline approaching, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has the potential to make a blockbuster move that could fuel his team through the second half of the season.

Former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez has one idea.

Rodriguez told his Fox Sports co-hosts on Saturday that he “would not be surprised” to see Dombrowski to pull off a monster trade and bring Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera to Boston.

“They have the prospects in Boston, and the resources with John Henry, to make this deal happen,” he said.

Cabrera also currently has “no trade clause” in his contract, Rodriguez said.