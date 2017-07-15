Alex Rodriguez ‘would not be surprised’ if the Red Sox trade for Miguel Cabrera
With the MLB trade deadline approaching, Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has the potential to make a blockbuster move that could fuel his team through the second half of the season.
Former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez has one idea.
Rodriguez told his Fox Sports co-hosts on Saturday that he “would not be surprised” to see Dombrowski to pull off a monster trade and bring Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera to Boston.
“They have the prospects in Boston, and the resources with John Henry, to make this deal happen,” he said.
Cabrera also currently has “no trade clause” in his contract, Rodriguez said.
