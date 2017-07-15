Rafael Devers breaks out big-time in Pawtucket debut

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

It didn’t take long for Rafael Devers to get accustomed to Triple A baseball.

The Red Sox prospect played his first game for the Pawtucket Red Sox on Saturday night in Syracuse, N.Y., and the kid did all right — 4 for 4 with a homer and a double, two RBIs and two runs in the PawSox’ 7-4 win over the Chiefs.

The 20-year-old Devers, ranked the No. 6 overall prospect by Baseball America, was promoted from Double A Portland on Friday. As the major league trade deadline approaches, he may make it harder on the Red Sox to decide if they need to go outside the organization to bolster their third base production.