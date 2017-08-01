Morning sports update: Dave Dombrowski compares the Yankees to the Golden State Warriors

Boston, MA - 10/08/2016 - Boston Red Sox Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski watches today's Red Sox work out at Fenway in advance of Sunday's ALDS Game 3. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Peter Abraham, Topic: 09Red Sox, LOID: 8.3.271180691.
Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski watches the team work out at Fenway. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
By
8:51 AM

Rafael Devers continues to shine for the Red Sox, while the Patriots resume training camp practices today.

The Yankees? They’re the Golden State Warriors now, Dave Dombrowski says: On Monday, the Yankees pulled off a trade with the A’s to land righthander Sonny Gray, and Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski noticed. When asked about the New York’s recent moves, Dombrowski compared them to the reigning NBA champion Warriors. (Boston Globe)

Mets trade reliever Addison Reed to Red Sox for 3 prospects: “We like him a lot. We think he’ll come in and be a premium setup guy for us,” said Dave Dombrowski, Boston’s president of baseball operations. “He makes us deeper in our bullpen. He pushes other guys back to earlier in the game and can close for us when Craig [Kimbrel] needs a day off.” (Boston.com, via AP)

Devers’ 4 hits back Fister as Red Sox beat Indians, 6-2: In six big-league games, the 20-year-old Devers is batting .417 (10 for 24) with four RBIs. (Boston.com, via AP)

Kevin Youkilis on Bradford & Drellich: ‘Some guys really can’t handle’ Boston: “I think it’s 100 percent true,” Youkilis said in the interview. “I think the greatest thing… and I think when I was here with Theo, was trying to get young talent coming up through the system. When you come up through the system, you feel the energy because you’re watching NESN, you’re playing in Portland, you’re playing in Pawtucket. You have the energy of New England and Red Sox nation. And there is some negativity. You know, even at the minor league level you can see it. And… there’s some guys that really can handle it because… And I can only speak for myself, I can’t speak for other guys—I personally, I’m a perfectionist. I would get mad, because I always wanted to get better. Every day I strive to be better, day-in and day-out. So, I was my hardest critic. So, when other people wanted to criticize me, I was more harsh on myself. (WEEI)

Robert Kraft says Gillette Stadium had ‘no more room to put banners’: Quite simply, New England has been too successful for its own good. (Boston.com)

Rob Gronkowski has reportedly been following the TB12 method: According to The Boston Herald‘s Karen Guregian, tight end Rob Gronkowski started adopting some of Brady’s infamous lifestyle habits 12 weeks ago when he began regularly visiting the TB12 Sports Therapy Center at Patriot Place. Run by trainer Alex Guerrero, the facility works to instruct clients on many of the topics that will be covered in Brady’s book, including nutrition and recovery. (Boston.com)

