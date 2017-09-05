Red Sox accused of stealing signals via Apple Watch and video

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Major League Baseball investigators determined that the Red Sox stole catchers’ signals using video and an Apple Watch, according to a New York Times report published Tuesday afternoon.

The report says the Yankees filed a complaint two weeks ago with commissioner Rob Manfred’s office, and MLB opened an investigation. Included in the complaint was video the Yankees shot of the Red Sox dugout during last month’s three-game series at Fenway Park.

According to the report, after being confronted by the commissioner’s office, the Red Sox admitted that trainers had received signals from video personnel and relayed them to some players. The Red Sox told investigators that team personnel assigned to watch instant replay electronically sent pitch signs to the trainers, who then passed the information on to the players.

The Red Sox filed a similar complaint against the Yankees on Tuesday, the Times reported, and alleged that the Yankees had used a YES network television camera to steal signals.

Red Sox team trainers and outfielder Chris Young have been interviewed by MLB. The Red Sox told investigators that manager John Farrell, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, and other members of the front office were not aware of the sign-stealing operation.

The Times said a Red Sox trainer named Jon Jochim was seen looking at his Apple Watch in the video provided to the commissioner’s office, and he relayed information to players Brock Holt and Dustin Pedroia.

An MLB spokesman declined to comment on the investigation and a Yankees official did not comment on the Red Sox’ claim when asked by the Times.

It is not certain what penalties the Red Sox could face in connection with the investigation, the Times reported.

Using electronic devices to steal signals is prohibited by MLB. Teams are permitted to use tablets in the dugout for scouting reports, and cell phones for calls between the dugout and bullpen.

Farrell was asked about the report Tuesday before the Red Sox’ game vs. the Blue Jays.

“Aware of the rule,” he said. “Electronic devices are not to be used in the dugout, but beyond that, the only thing I can say it’s a league matter at this point.”

Dombrowski addressed the report prior to Tuesday’s game.

“I’m aware that there’s an investigation taking place by the commissioner’s office about a sign stealing for the Boston Red Sox. There’s also an investigation taking place for the Yankees on something that they’re doing. I can’t say much more than that because it’s an ongoing investigation,” he said.

Dombrowski said the Red Sox were not conducting their own investigation.

“We have a pulse of what they were looking at. We’ve completely complied with the commissioner’s office on anything that they’ve asked,” he said.

Manfred was at Fenway Park Tuesday and also addressed the matter.

“Well, I’m not going to give interim reports on an ongoing investigation. What I can tell you is this: I take any issue that affects the play of the game on the field extremely seriously. I do believe that this is a charged situation from a competitive perspective when you have the kind of rivalry that the Yankees and the Red Sox have, I guess it’s not shocking you could have charges and countercharges like this,” he said. “We will conduct a thorough investigation of the charges on both sides. I want to do that quickly. I think that’s important that we get it resolved. The only thing that I can tell you about repercussions is that to the extent that there was a violation on either side, and I’m not saying that there was, to the extent that there was a violation on either side, we are 100 percent comfortable that it is not an ongoing issue, that if it happened, it is no longer happening. I think that’s important from an integrity perspective going forward.”