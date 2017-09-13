Red Sox wives rock the runway at 16th annual fashion show fundraiser

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Prior to pitching six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Drew Pomeranz was at the Hotel Commonwealth to support his wife, Carolyn, as she hit the catwalk. One of eight Red Sox wives to participate in the 16th annual “From Fenway to Runway” fundraiser, Carolyn’s first look featured a personalized denim jacket by Sunset & Spring, a black Elizabeth & James dress, Gucci rainbow sneakers, as well as a rainbow MILLY clutch.

Her husband assumed the role of photographer later during the show, as he tried to capture his wife modeling some of the latest fall fashions.

Trying to work my magic with the 📸 @redsoxfund #fenwaytotherunway yesterday @carolynpomeranz @redsox A post shared by drewpomeranz (@drewpomeranz) on Sep 9, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

The event, hosted by the Red Sox Foundation and Bloomingdale’s at Chestnut Hill, benefited the foundation’s education and youth baseball cornerstone programs. Other players’ wives who took part in the show include Erin Bradley, Ginsey Boyer, Ashley Kelly, Ashley Kimbrel, and Susannah Moreland. Trainer Jon Jochim’s wife, Dianne, and team massage therapist Russell Nua’s wife, Georgia, also participated.

Advertisement

The luncheon fundraiser featured a silent auction and special Bloomingdale’s pop-store. Guests were also invited to shop at the department store the next day, as 10% of the proceeds would be donated to the Red Sox Foundation. Following the event, Kelly tweeted about how much she enjoyed the experience. Her husband, pitcher Joe Kelly Jr., was also in the crowd with their son, Knox.

—Michael Ivins

Check out other photos of the event below.