Red Sox wives rock the runway at 16th annual fashion show fundraiser
Prior to pitching six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Drew Pomeranz was at the Hotel Commonwealth to support his wife, Carolyn, as she hit the catwalk. One of eight Red Sox wives to participate in the 16th annual “From Fenway to Runway” fundraiser, Carolyn’s first look featured a personalized denim jacket by Sunset & Spring, a black Elizabeth & James dress, Gucci rainbow sneakers, as well as a rainbow MILLY clutch.
Kicking off @RedSoxFund's show is @DrewPomeranz's wife @carolynesserman ✨ #FenwayToTheRunway pic.twitter.com/5khPMvoWuA
— Hotel Commonwealth (@HotelCommonwlth) September 8, 2017
Her husband assumed the role of photographer later during the show, as he tried to capture his wife modeling some of the latest fall fashions.
The event, hosted by the Red Sox Foundation and Bloomingdale’s at Chestnut Hill, benefited the foundation’s education and youth baseball cornerstone programs. Other players’ wives who took part in the show include Erin Bradley, Ginsey Boyer, Ashley Kelly, Ashley Kimbrel, and Susannah Moreland. Trainer Jon Jochim’s wife, Dianne, and team massage therapist Russell Nua’s wife, Georgia, also participated.
The luncheon fundraiser featured a silent auction and special Bloomingdale’s pop-store. Guests were also invited to shop at the department store the next day, as 10% of the proceeds would be donated to the Red Sox Foundation. Following the event, Kelly tweeted about how much she enjoyed the experience. Her husband, pitcher Joe Kelly Jr., was also in the crowd with their son, Knox.
Had an absolute blast walking the runway with my @RedSox wives benefitting @RedSoxFund ❤ #FenwayToTheRunway pic.twitter.com/RuslmG2UGM
— Ashley Kelly (@ashleynicokelly) September 9, 2017
Check out other photos of the event below.