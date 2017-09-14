Red Sox activate David Price from disabled list
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have activated left-hander David Price from the disabled list.
The #RedSox today activated LHP David Price from the 10-day disabled list. pic.twitter.com/C4y5IKW4BC
— Red Sox (@RedSox) September 14, 2017
John Farrell: David Price will pitch out of bullpen in potential multi-inning role. 'He wants to get back and pitch. He wants to compete.'
— Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 14, 2017
Price went on the 10-day DL on July 28 with left elbow inflammation.
The 2012 AL Cy Young winner also started the year on the DL. He was activated on May 29 and was 5-3 with a 3.82 in 11 starts this season.
Price threw a simulated game on Wednesday and said “I don’t know what else I have to do.”
The Red Sox entered Thursday afternoon’s game against the Oakland Athletics with a three-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.