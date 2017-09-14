Red Sox activate David Price from disabled list

Boston, MA - 8/25/2017 - Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price threw a session of long toss as Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell looked on.
David Price threw a session of long toss as manager John Farrell looked on. –Barry Chin/Globe staff
AP,
11:17 AM

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have activated left-hander David Price from the disabled list.

Price went on the 10-day DL on July 28 with left elbow inflammation.

The 2012 AL Cy Young winner also started the year on the DL. He was activated on May 29 and was 5-3 with a 3.82 in 11 starts this season.

Price threw a simulated game on Wednesday and said “I don’t know what else I have to do.”

The Red Sox entered Thursday afternoon’s game against the Oakland Athletics with a three-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.

