David Price returns in Boston's 3-2 loss to the Rays

From left to right, Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis walks to the mound to talk with Xander Bogaerts, Christian Vazquez, starter Eduardo Rodriguez and Rafael Devers during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
Pitching coach Carl Willis walks to the mound to talk with Xander Bogaerts, Christian Vazquez, starter Eduardo Rodriguez and Rafael Devers during the fifth inning. –AP Photo/Steve Nesius
By
DICK SCANLON
AP,
4:12 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — David Price returned from a nearly two-month layoff by pitching two hitless innings for the Boston Red Sox in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner was activated Thursday and pitched for the first time since July 22 after being sidelined by left elbow inflammation. He struck out two in his first relief appearance since 2010.

Jake Odorizzi (9-8) gave up one hit in six innings and the Rays salvaged the finale of a three-game series. Jesus Sucre’s solo home run off Eduardo Rodriguez regained the lead for Tampa Bay in the sixth inning after Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for the only hit off Odorizzi.

It was the sixth home run for Sucre and the 17th for Bradley.

Odorizzi took a no-hitter into the sixth, having given up only a first-inning walk to Dustin Pedroia. He had retired 14 straight when he walked Brock Holt to lead off the sixth. Bradley’s two-run homer followed on a 3-2 pitch, tying the game 2-2.

Rodriguez (5-6) took the loss for the Red Sox, who opened the day three games in front of the Yankees in the AL East.

Bradley had two of Boston’s three hits.

Evan Longoria drove in the Rays’ first two runs with singles in the first and fifth innings.

Odorizzi pitched six innings, the longest of any Rays starter in their last 10 games, giving up two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out seven.

Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 45th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: RF Mookie Betts left the game in the fifth inning with a right thumb contusion. … 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) returned as a DH on Sunday after a day off following his 0-for-9 performance in Friday night’s 15-inning game. Pedroia will return to 2B in Baltimore on Monday night.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Doug Fister (5-8) will make his 13th start for Boston Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at Baltimore. RHP Dylan Bundy (13-9) will pitch for the Orioles.

Rays: Former Rays manager Joe Maddon will bring the Chicago Cubs to Tropicana Field for a two-game interleague series starting Tuesday night. RHP Chris Archer (9-10) will pitch for the Rays against LHP Jon Lester (11-7).

