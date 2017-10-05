Morning sports update: John Farrell says using Craig Kimbrel in the eighth and ‘someone else in the ninth’ is a possibility for the ALDS

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

It’s a big day for Boston sports fans: The Red Sox open their ALDS series in Houston, the Bruins kick off their season at the Garden, and the 2-2 Patriots look to stay above .500 down in Tampa Bay.

Craig Kimbrel could take the mound as early as the eighth inning in the ALDS, according to manager John Farrell: Farrell appeared on WEEI’s “Dale & Holley with Keefe” on Wednesday to discuss a variety of questions facing his squad for their upcoming series against the Astros. In regards to the team’s usage of their closer, Craig Kimbrel, the manager seemed open to deploying the pitcher earlier than the final inning.

“I think that’s going to depend on how the lineup stacks up,” he told WEEI. “Over the weekend, when we’ve put a left-handed starter on the mound, there’s been a discernible difference in the way they set up their lineup. Kimbrel in the eighth versus someone else in ninth… Craig and I will speak. It’s something we’ve talked internally about already.”

Farrell also noted that the starters for Games 3 and 4 have been selected and notified internally, but the names will not yet be announced publicly.

Chris Sale is ready to pitch ‘until his arm falls off’: Sale showed no hesitation regarding the possibility of pitching on three days rest, telling reporters “This is what I live for. I’m throwing ’til my arm falls off.”

The ace will take the mound in Game 1 on Thursday but could start again as early as Game 4 (if necessary) on Monday.

Eduardo Nunez appears ready to go for Red Sox: Nunez has had two plate appearances in the last 24 days because of a sprained right knee, but the Red Sox are set to keep him on the roster for the Division Series against Houston that starts Thursday. The infielder worked out at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday.

“Everything is good right now,” he said before taking the field. (The Boston Globe)

Rob Gronkowski questionable to play Thursday against Bucs: The tight end was listed as questionable with a thigh injury for Thursday’s game at Tampa Bay. Gronkowski wasn’t included on either of the practice reports released Monday and Tuesday, which is why the news on Wednesday’s practice report came as surprise. He didn’t appear to sustain a noticeable injury in last Sunday’s 33-30 loss against Carolina. (The Boston Globe)

Jameis Winston, Bucs poised for prime-time test against Patriots: “I don’t like talking about me, but to get a chance to witness greatness in front of us with Tom Brady coming into town, it gets you pumped up,” Winston added. “It definitely makes you think about how hard you worked to get to this point. I’m thinking about what I’m going to say to him when I see him and meet him.” (Boston.com, via AP)

Judd Sirott named Bruins radio play-by-play announcer: CBS Radio Boston and 98.5 The Sports Hub announced that Sirott has been chosen as the play-by-play voice for the flagship station’s broadcasts, effective immediately. He will join longtime analyst Bob Beers in the booth to replace Goucher, who left in August after 17 seasons to become the television play-by-play voice of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. (Boston.com)