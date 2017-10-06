David Price was the lone bright spot for the Red Sox on Friday

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

After Chris Sale got rocked in Game 1 of the ALDS on Thursday, Red Sox pitcher Drew Pomeranz fared no better in Game 2 on Friday. The left-hander gave up four earned runs in two innings before getting replaced by reliever Carson Smith with no outs during the bottom of the third.

Inheriting a runner on first, Smith proceeded to walk back-to-back batters and load the bases. After Houston’s Josh Reddick lined out to Deven Marrero, Red Sox manager John Farrell decided it was time for David Price to take the mound.

Prior to Friday, Price had entered a game in a bases-loaded situation on three other occassions in career. He stranded the trio of runners in all outings, including one instance against the Red Sox in the 2008 ALCS. Fortunately for Boston, the team was a beneficiary of Price’s performance this time around, as the pitcher forced two pop-outs to end the inning and get his squad out of the jam.

The 32-year-old stayed in the contest for a scoreless fourth and fifth inning, keeping the Astros lead to 4-1. He finished the day with two strikeouts and matched his inning-high (2 2/3) since returning to the roster as a reliever. Price was just two shy of his pitch-high (40) with 38 — 24 of which were strikes.

Eduardo Rodriguez in for David Price. Price: 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K. 38-24. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) October 6, 2017

Since the Red Sox activated him off the disabled list in mid-September, Price has been used exclusively out of the bullpen. Despite wanting to assume a starting role, he has been extremely effective in relief. The veteran has yet to give up a run through 11 1/3 innings and has logged 15 strikeouts. Opponents are averaging a dismal .100.

David Price as a reliever this season, including today: 11.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R/ER, 3 BB, 15 K. Opponents are 4-for-40 against him. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) October 6, 2017

Eduardo Rodriguez replaced Price to start the sixth inning on Friday. The Sox lost the contest, 8-2. Following the game, Price was unavailable for media interviews, but Farrell indicated that the pitcher will likely be an option for relief on Sunday. The manager also appeared to be considering deploying him as a starter should the series continue.

Farrell anticipates Price available for Sunday. Not as a starter but it sounds like Farrell would consider a start if series goes on. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 6, 2017