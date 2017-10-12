David Ortiz shared his thoughts on John Farrell’s departure from the Red Sox

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

David Ortiz isn’t shy about voicing his opinion when he’s unhappy with management. Just ask Bobby Valentine.

The retired slugger, however, had nothing but nice things to say about his former coach John Farrell, who was recently dismissed from his post as Red Sox manager. In a segment on FOX Sports, Ortiz touched briefly on the organization’s decision:

“I live in Boston, and in Boston, the whole talk sometime during the year was that that was going to happen. Managing in a big market, it’s a survive-and-advance type of job, so it finally ended up happening. I played for John, and John was a good manager to me. He kept things under control in the clubhouse. But like I said, managing in a big market is hard. It’s not an easy thing to do.”

“John was a good manager to me…managing in a big market is hard.”- @davidortiz on the Red Sox firing John Farrell pic.twitter.com/uTBb3KVG1P — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 12, 2017