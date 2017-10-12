David Ortiz shared his thoughts on John Farrell’s departure from the Red Sox

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz #34 reacts during his jersey retirement ceremony before a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on June 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
David Ortiz reacts during his jersey retirement ceremony before a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park. –Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
David Ortiz isn’t shy about voicing his opinion when he’s unhappy with management. Just ask Bobby Valentine.

The retired slugger, however, had nothing but nice things to say about his former coach John Farrell, who was recently dismissed from his post as Red Sox manager. In a segment on FOX Sports, Ortiz touched briefly on the organization’s decision:

“I live in Boston, and in Boston, the whole talk sometime during the year was that that was going to happen. Managing in a big market, it’s a survive-and-advance type of job, so it finally ended up happening. I played for John, and John was a good manager to me. He kept things under control in the clubhouse. But like I said, managing in a big market is hard. It’s not an easy thing to do.”

