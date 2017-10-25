Alex Cora’s varied roles in the game will serve him well here

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9168846aw) Alex Cora Houston Astros at Los Angeles Dodgers, USA - 23 Oct 2017 Houston Astros bench coach and next season's Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora of Puerto Rico hits grounders during MLB World Series practice at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA, 23 October 2017. The American League Champions Houston Astros will play the National League Champions Los Angeles Dodgers in the best of seven games.
Alex Cora knows how to make good contact. –Mike Nelson / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock
By
October 25, 2017

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

COMMENTARY

So here’s what we know about Alex Cora as a major league manager: Nothing. His slate is as blank as the Red Sox’ won-lost record will be come the morning of March 29, when they open the season at Tampa Bay.

He has spent one season as bench coach with the Houston Astros, managed the mighty Criollos de Caguas in the Puerto Rican Winter League from 2014-16 . . . and that is about it for his dugout experience, unless you think he gained some knowledge through osmosis by sitting next to so many managers during a 14-year playing career spent mostly as a utility player.

Advertisement

Cora is a relative novice, the most inexperienced Red Sox manager since Butch Hobson replaced Joe Morgan in 1992. Let’s hope this is the only time we draw a parallel to Hobson, a beloved player in the late 1970s who burned most of his stockpile of goodwill during his hapless three-year stint managing a Red Sox team that never finished higher than fourth.

Perhaps Cora’s lack of seasoning as a manager is a concern in some outposts of Red Sox Nation. I can understand that. After all, you don’t really know what you have in a manager until a dossier of evidence is built up over time on his approach and tactics.

Even Hobson was celebrated when he was hired, with general manager Lou Gorman saying they promoted him from Pawtucket to Boston because other organizations coveted him. And experienced managers can disprove a preconceived perception when circumstances change.

Remember when Terry Francona was just a Phillies retread who arrived in Boston with a career record that was 78 games below .500? He’s 214 games above .500 now.

Right now, we have no guarantees where Cora will fall on the Francona-Hobson Scale of Managerial Competence. But we can make educated assumptions based on who we know him to be from his four-year playing career (2005-08) with the Red Sox and what those who have worked with him say about the man.

Advertisement

And those educated assumptions lead to confidence that in Cora, the Red Sox have hired the right manager at the right time.

Honestly, I couldn’t even feign concern about this decision if I drew the “pretend you’re worried’’ straw on some generic hot-take sports debate show. Why? Let me ask you this: What do we know about him?

Answer: He’s an expert communicator who understands the Boston market and mind-set. More important, we know he has a knack for helping younger players thrive; we saw this first-hand when he was a player and Dustin Pedroia was breaking through. It’s something Astros manager A.J. Hinch talked about during the Red Sox-Astros Division Series.

“His first year of coaching has gone well given his ability to connect with players and given his baseball intellect,’’ Hinch said. “He’s very sharp, sees the game in an extraordinarily deep way, has really connected well with players in our clubhouse, and spent a lot of time developing relationships and being the bench coach liaison to the clubhouse that I asked him to be.’’

We also know Cora is arriving from the most analytically advanced organization in baseball in the Astros, so he’s going to desire and know how to utilize reams of data. Yet he’s also an ex-player who has seen the game from various perspectives — a college star at Miami, a touted prospect, a regular (he played at least 134 games three times for the Dodgers from 2001-04), a utility player, and a journeyman.

Advertisement

I always thought the I’ve-been-through-it-myself relatability to virtually any experience in baseball is what made Francona so adept at handling diverse personalities. Cora seems to be the same way. He may never have been a superstar, but he knew how to connect with one; he was one of the few Red Sox players to get through to Manny Ramirez when the worst of his personality would come out.

Part of the reason I believe Cora is going to be a great success is because of whom he is following. Farrell is the most maligned successful manager the Red Sox have had in my lifetime, though I’ll hear arguments on miserable John McNamara and Don Zimmer, who was so helplessly old-school he probably wrote out the lineup card on slate.

Even if Cora has tactical hiccups on occasion, well, so did his predecessor. Early on, he’s going to get leeway from the fans because of who he is not.

And chances are certain aspects of the ball club will improve, based in part on Cora’s personality, but also because it’s tough for some of them to get worse. The Red Sox ran the bases last year as if they were trying to create bloopers for their own YouTube channel.

It’s highly unlikely that their collection of established young players will uniformly regress again under the optimistic and youthful 42-year-old Cora as they did under the distant Farrell.

I do wonder how he will handle the pitching staff. Farrell and pitching coach Carl Willis got the best out a bullpen that was presumed to be a weakness but turned out to be a strength. Hiring an experienced pitching coach — former Red Sox pitcher Mike Maddux is an intriguing name — would seem to serve Cora well.

But before he even begins, it’s easy to foresee how Cora will serve the Red Sox well. He’s not experienced as a manager, but he’s had an array of experiences that have led to him becoming a manager. He’s going to be good at this. And even if he isn’t right away, chances are he’ll still be better than the last guy.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Boston, MA: September 27, 2017: FOR POSSIBLE USE WITH UPCOMING PETE ABRAHAM STORY ON PEDROIA.......Red Sox veteran second baseman Dustin Pedroia is pictured The Boston Red Sox hosted the Toronto Blue Jays in an MLB regular season baseball game at Fenway Park. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff).
Boston Red Sox
Dustin Pedroia has knee surgery, expected to be out seven months October 25, 2017 | 2:17 PM
BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 28: Gordon Hayward #20 of the Boston Celtics throws out the first pitch before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on September 28, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Boston Celtics
Of all the Red Sox, Chris Sale had the funniest get well video for Hayward October 25, 2017 | 1:31 PM
Boston-10/08/17-Red Sox vs Astros Game 3 Division Series- The Sox dugout watches intently in the 7th inning with the Sox at bat leading, 4-3. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(sports)
Boston Red Sox
Boston's Landmarks Commission has approved the Red Sox' plan for new dugout seating October 25, 2017 | 11:32 AM
New Jersey Nets guard Vince Carter (R) is injured while going after a loose ball with Boston Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine in the first quarter of their NBA basketball game in Boston, Massachusetts January 14, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES)
Boston Celtics
Bulls rookie asked Brian Scalabrine permission to wear No. 24 October 25, 2017 | 8:57 AM
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Chris Berman shares four anecdotes from Bill Belichick's early days October 25, 2017 | 7:10 AM
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws during the first inning of Game 1 of baseball's World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
MLB
Clayton Kershaw, Dodgers beat Astros 3-1 in hot World Series opener October 25, 2017 | 12:02 AM
Boston, MA: 10-24-17: The Celtics Jayson Tatum (left, and Jaylen Brown (right) surround the Knicks Lance Thomas under the basket in second half action. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum lead rested Celtics past Knicks October 24, 2017 | 11:50 PM
Gordon Hayward + Daughter
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward's daughters are doing their best to help dad feel better October 24, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora, right, hug Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts during media day for baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Boston Red Sox
Who will win the World Series, Dodgers or Astros? October 24, 2017 | 3:34 PM
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 22: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of a game at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
New England Patriots
Malcolm Butler gave credit to Julio Jones for his spectacular touchdown grab October 24, 2017 | 1:02 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots
Sunday night's fog had Tom Brady thinking about a potential second book October 24, 2017 | 12:59 PM
FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 29: Julian Edelman #11 and Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots react after Edelman scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on October 29, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
New England Patriots
Julian Edelman 'would love to have a relationship' like Tom Brady and Gisele one day October 24, 2017 | 11:24 AM
Tom Brady during the Sunday night clash with the Falcons.
New England Patriots
Jimmy Kimmel singled out Tom Brady's 'beautiful blue eyes' after fog game October 24, 2017 | 11:21 AM
Houston Astros bench coach Alex Cora, right, hug Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts during media day for baseball's World Series.
Boston Red Sox
Dave Roberts offered praise and advice for new Red Sox manager Alex Cora October 24, 2017 | 8:49 AM
Jackie Bradley Jr. hitting against the Yankees.
Boston Red Sox
There has to be a good Yankees-Red Sox playoff series coming October 24, 2017 | 8:16 AM
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman runs onto the field for an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)
New England Patriots
5 things we learned from Julian Edelman's new memoir 'Relentless' October 24, 2017 | 7:12 AM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots
What have we learned about the Patriots after their win over Atlanta? October 24, 2017 | 6:57 AM
An Astros mound meeting during Game 4 of the ALDS vs. the Red Sox.
MLB
Late show: MLB postseason games stretch to record length October 24, 2017 | 4:12 AM
Red Sox pitcher Smoky Joe Wood in 1912.
MLB
A look at the best team in the history of each MLB franchise October 24, 2017 | 3:04 AM
In this March 15, 2016, file photo, Dallas Seavey poses with his lead dogs Reef, left, and Tide after finishing the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Nome, Alaska.
Sports News
4-time Iditarod winner speaks about dog doping case October 24, 2017 | 1:14 AM
Foxborough, MA - 10/23/2017 - (2nd quarter) New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) breaks through for a long run for a first down during the second quarter. The New England Patriots host the Atlanta Falcons in a Sunday night football game at Gillette stadium. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: Ben Volin, Topic: 23Patriots-Falcons, LOID: 8.3.4096944957.
New England Patriots
Run game finally shows some production for Patriots October 23, 2017 | 7:04 PM
The Athletic
Media
Why the Athletic wants to pillage newspapers October 23, 2017 | 6:44 PM
This image provided by the Fairfax County Police Department shows a mug shot of Ray Knight. Former Major Leaguer and current television analyst Ray Knight has been charged with assault following an incident in his northern Virginia home. Fairfax County Police said they were called to Knight's home in the Alexandria area at about 4 a.m. Sunday for reports of a fight. Police say Knight got into a fight with a 33-year-old male acquaintance and that both had visible injuries. (Fairfax County Police Department via AP)
MLB
Ex-Major Leaguer Ray Knight arrested October 23, 2017 | 5:42 PM
Media
ESPN cancels ‘Barstool Van Talk’ after only one episode October 23, 2017 | 4:40 PM
Jay Cutler leaves the game during the second half against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017.
NFL
Dolphins' Jay Cutler likely to miss game with cracked ribs October 23, 2017 | 2:16 PM
Harvey Langi warming up in Sept., 2017.
New England Patriots
Harvey Langi and his wife home from the hospital October 23, 2017 | 1:24 PM
This Jan. 14, 2015 file photo shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif.
Sports News
Climbers set speed record on Yosemite's Nose of El Capitan October 23, 2017 | 1:20 PM
Kelyn Rowe shoots from distance to score the Revs' final goal of the 2017 season.
Soccer
The Revs ended a disappointing season with a quality goal October 23, 2017 | 11:30 AM
New England Patriots defensive tackle Adam Butler, right, sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
New England Patriots
The Patriots-Falcons rematch in 15 tweets (and one Instagram) October 23, 2017 | 11:17 AM
Olympics
South Korean Olympic organizers downplay concern over North Korea October 23, 2017 | 10:50 AM