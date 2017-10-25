Boston’s Landmark Commission has approved the Red Sox’ plan for new dugout seating

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Fenway Park has received early approval for some game-changing new seats.

According to the Red Sox, the Boston Landmarks Commission has given its approval for a dugout-style fan experience. The proposal features a new seating area adjacent to the team dugouts that will offer ticket holders the same below-field level view of the game the players experience. The section’s capacity has not been confirmed, but plans show as many as 25 individuals will be able to enjoy the space.

According to the Boston Herald, architect Charles F. Izzo told the Landmarks Commission’s board on Tuesday night that fans in the new area will be free to stand and mingle, becasue their assigned bar stool-style seats will be below the eye level of those in rows behind them. They will also have access to a drink rail for snacks and refreshments.

“Other ballparks have installed them,” Izzo told the Herald. “They’ve been a big hit.”

Advertisement

Before the Red Sox go ahead with the idea, the plan still requires approval from the MLB.

Team spokeswoman Zineb Curran noted in a statement that “it would be premature to discuss the proposed changes at this stage” because the organization is still “awaiting review and analysis from various other city organizations.”

Check out before-and-after sketches of the proposed changes for the first-base line below.

Existing —Boston Landmarks Commision