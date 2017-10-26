David Ortiz the broadcaster is a lot like David Ortiz the Red Sox player

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 23: Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz #34 reacts during his jersey retirement ceremony before a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park on June 23, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
David Ortiz reacts during his jersey retirement ceremony before a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Fenway Park. –Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images
There’s no denying that Red Sox Nation misses David Ortiz. Following his retirement at the end of last season, the team could have used some of that famously explosive offensive production throughout the year — Xander Bogaerts even said it himself in April. No matter how much fans beg and plead, however, Ortiz has made it clear that he won’t be suiting up in uniform anytime soon.

But Big Papi has not strayed too far. For the month of October, Ortiz joined FOX Sports as an analyst for the network’s postseason coverage. While fans might miss seeing the retired slugger at the plate, they can still catch the same gregarious, baseball-loving guy throughout the World Series. In fact, Ortiz’s approach to broadcasting bears a striking resemblance to that of his career.

The Yankees are still considered bitter rivals.

In addition to Ortiz, FOX also hired the newly retired Alex Rodriguez to join their team as an analyst. Rodriguez played 12 seasons with the New York Yankees during the most recent height of the team’s rivalry with the Red Sox.

A-Rod and Big Papi have been close friends since coming up through the Seattle Mariners organization together in the mid-1990’s, but experienced a riff following comments from Rodriguez’s lawyer in 2014, when the former third baseman had been suspended for the entire season as a result of his performance-enhancing drug use. While speaking on ESPN radio about steroid usage, Rodriguez’s lawyer said, “I’m not going to start naming all the other players, but some of them are God-like in Boston right now.” His comments deeply offended Ortiz, who then didn’t speak to Rodriguez for nearly two years.

All of that drama appears to be water under the bridge for the time being, despite a few instances of snack theft…

…as the two frequently teased each other about their allegiances. When New York advanced to the ALCS, Rodriguez put forth a valiant effort on multiple occasions to convert Ortiz to a Yankees fan. But Ortiz was having none of it. No matter how hard he pushed for his former team, A-Rod couldn’t manage to sway Ortiz, who picked the Astros to win Game 7.

And when Rodriguez brought in his World Series ring from 2009, Ortiz made sure to remind him that he had three of his own.

He has a wealth of experience.

Big Papi played 20 seasons of baseball in MLB — 14 of which were with the Red Sox. The veteran’s breadth of at-bats, clutch opportunities, and friendships have provided him with an expansive database of experiences that he used to share with his teammates, but now frequently calls upon during broadcasts. Ortiz has commented on everything from the performances of particular players to the feeling of playing in an elimination game.

On facing a talented closer: “The one closer that I faced the most was Mariano [Riviera] because we played in the same division. And in any close game, towards the end of the game, Mariano would be popping out at the mound. Mariano was a one-pitch guy, but it was a devastating pitch: the cutter. So it was just one thing: Don’t let that cutter beat you. Don’t let that cutter get into your fingers.”

Ortiz explained his mindset to his fellow analysts. He would move his stance forward, in order to catch up with the cutter before it breaks, and keep his front leg opened a little more than usual, in order to try and get the pitch to stay on the plate. He would also control his body movement by shutting down his leg kick in order to get from his back swing to his follow through as fast as he could.

“You need to trust your hands. You need to know that your hands are quick enough,” he said. “Because remember, we’re talking about Mariano throwing a 94, 95 mph cutter. And if you convert that into a four-seamer, you’re talking about 99, 100 mph. It just rides right into you.”

On playing in a Game 7: “When you play Game 6 and you know everybody is going home even, it’s like it’s starting all over the next day. And your mind says, ‘Wait a minute. Tomorrow somebody is going home. And it’s not going to be me.’ You bring everything you have to the table the next day. All your weapons.”

On Justin Verlander: “Verlander is one of the most fearless pitchers that I have faced in my career. This guy is a guy that attacks the strike zone. He has the best location … When he wants to come in, he comes in. When he wants to go away, he stays away.”

“So if I’m facing him, I would pick my spot,” he continued. “I would try looking for a fastball away. I would try not to get into two strikes because hitters are batting .076 against this guy with two strikes so you need to catch up on him early.”

On his advice for Yankees hitters: “It doesn’t matter what type of hitter you are. There’s no way you can drive the ball up the field with your hips flying out like that.”

Ortiz explained that the minute a player’s hips open up, he starts to only see the ball with one eye. The limited vision impacts the player’s swing so that it no longer stays in the strike zone, which reduces the likelihood of strong contact.

Some of his other memorable commentary:

He knows how to have a good time.

The 41-year-old took his fun-loving shenanigans from the Red Sox clubhouse and brought them right into the studio. When the Astros beat the Yankees to advance to the World Series, Ortiz was popping a bottle of champagne like it was 2013 all over again.

He also poked fun at the players’ champagne goggles, which Houston infielder Alex Bregman found hilarious.

Among his other antics, Ortiz made a cameo as a meteorologist…

…and gave his best impersonation of his co-host Keith Hernandez.

Being the good friend that he is, he also ensured the group celebrated Hernandez’s 64th birthday accordingly. Birthday hat, cake on the face, and all.

His loyalty for the Red Sox runs deep.

Bostonians will be happy to hear that Ortiz is undoubtedly still a Sox player at heart, as his love for his former team shined through in many segments.

And when the Red Sox were still in playoff contention, he offered a number of pep talks to get the squad fired up.

Ortiz also took a few trips down memory lane to reminisce about his tenure with the team, including this anecdote about former pitcher Curt Schilling when the Sox were down 3-2 against the Yankees in the 2004 ALCS:

“Aces have the ability to carry a ball club on their shoulders. I lived this experience with Curt Schilling during the 2004 playoffs. I’m walking into the clubhouse on the day before we started the series (editor’s note: Schilling’s procedure was actually the day before Game 6), and there is this guy getting a surgery on his ankle. And I’m like, ‘Damn. We are in trouble.’ This is the guy we are counting on? Cut open, stitches, cold blood. I’m like, ‘We have some serious trouble.’ The next day we get to the field, and there’s Curt Schilling playing catch. And I’m like, ‘Dog, are you going to be OK?’ And he said, ‘I got this.’ That moment told me, ‘Jump on my back. I’m going to take you to the promise land.’

