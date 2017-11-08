Dave Dombrowski says Red Sox ‘shocked’ by death of 17-year-old prospect Daniel Flores

Daniel Flores at a press conference in July.
Daniel Flores at a press conference in July. –Screenshot via YouTube
By
November 8, 2017

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Red Sox prospect Daniel Flores died Wednesday due to complications during treatment for cancer, according to the team.

The 17-year-old switch-hitting catcher signed with the Red Sox on a $3.1 million signing bonus in July. Despite his age, the Venezuela native was considered the team’s fifth-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com.

In a statement Wednesday, Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said everyone on the team was “shocked” to hear the news.

“To see the life of young man with so much promise cut short is extremely saddening for all of us,” Dombrowski said. “On behalf of the Red Sox organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Daniel’s family.”

Advertisement

Eddie Romero, the team’s vice president and assistant general manager, said every member of the Red Sox organization who knew Flores “absolutely loved him.”

“He was energetic, hard-working, and genuinely selfless, always with a smile on his face,” said Romero, who oversees international scouting. “He cared for his teammates and was a natural leader. I’m at a loss for words today.”

Romero also extended his condolences to Flores’s mother and sister. WEEI had reported earlier Wednesday that Flores was in Boston to receive treatment for an unknown serious medical condition.

According to the MLB’s prospect website, Flores was considered by some teams as the best player on the 2017 international market and “one of the best defensive catchers amateur scouts have seen in years.”

Romero added Wednesday that Flores was “an impressive young man with limitless potential.”

“Though with us for a short time, Daniel will always be a part of the Red Sox family,” he said.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Gordon Hayward
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward returned to the Celtics bench for the first time since his injury November 16, 2017 | 9:47 PM
Venus Williams of the United States makes a forehand return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their singles final match at the WTA tennis tournament in Singapore, on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
Tennis
Goods worth $400K stolen from Venus Williams's Florida home November 16, 2017 | 7:40 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox prospect had a very rare, aggressive cancer, according to death certificate November 16, 2017 | 6:22 PM
Sergio Dipp ESPN
Media
Sergio Dipp resurfaces this weekend with Patriots coverage November 16, 2017 | 12:20 PM
Isaiah Thomas Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas: 'I played until I literally couldn’t run anymore' November 16, 2017 | 11:01 AM
Shalane Flanagan after winning the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Boston Marathon
Shalane Flanagan 'leaning toward' running the Boston Marathon again November 16, 2017 | 10:12 AM
Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Can the Celtics win 70 games or more? November 16, 2017 | 9:30 AM
With the surrounding mountains in the background, the New England Patriots take part in drills at NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, on the campus of the Air Force Academy.
New England Patriots
Patriots players baffled by Air Force Academy challenge November 16, 2017 | 8:59 AM
basketball player LiAngelo Ball UCLA basketball China
College Sports
LiAngelo Ball suspended after theft in China November 16, 2017 | 2:28 AM
NBA Replay Center
NBA
Here's how NBA referees train for their job November 16, 2017 | 2:10 AM
Boston Bruins
Ritchie, Manson lead Ducks past slumping Bruins, 4-2 November 16, 2017 | 1:48 AM
Roger Goodell Jerry Jones
NFL
Feud grows between NFL, Cowboys' Jerry Jones over Goodell November 16, 2017 | 1:22 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns: Time for NBA to allow medical marijuana November 16, 2017 | 12:20 AM
Ezekiel Elliott suspension
NFL
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott drops appeal, will serve rest of 6-game ban November 15, 2017 | 11:45 PM
Dan Halem MLB
MLB
MLB hopes for new Japan posting deal by early December November 15, 2017 | 8:26 PM
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
Warriors next up to try to stop Celtics' 13-game win streak November 15, 2017 | 8:13 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber, right, and catcher Yan Gomes celebrate the team's 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in Cleveland. Kluber has easily won his second American League Cy Young Award. Kluber got 28 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The honor was announced Wednesday, Nov. 15, on MLB Network. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
MLB
Corey Kluber, Max Scherzer win Cy Young Awards by wide margins November 15, 2017 | 7:50 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Why Kyrie Irving doesn't eat steak November 15, 2017 | 4:30 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Sports Q
Would you give up Jayson Tatum in a trade for Anthony Davis? November 15, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Brad Stevens at Celtics' media day in 2017.
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens is a fan of how the Patriots are preparing for their Mexico City game November 15, 2017 | 3:34 PM
MLB
Jeter confirms Marlins listening to offers for Stanton November 15, 2017 | 1:55 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick's motivational pregame speech on confidence November 15, 2017 | 1:05 PM
Sports News
Boy banned from high school dance competition in Minnesota November 15, 2017 | 1:00 PM
In this May 14, 2015, file photo, CONMEBOL delegate Roger Bello, of Bolivia, left, talks with Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustin Orion, center, and Alejandro Burzaco, president of Torneos y Competencias, during a Copa Libertadores match.
Soccer
Witness says soccer official was bribed for World Cup vote November 15, 2017 | 12:34 PM
Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman during preseason, 2017.
NFL
Bills bench QB Taylor in favor of rookie Peterman November 15, 2017 | 12:04 PM
Dave Dombrowski in December, 1997, announcing that Kevin Brown had been traded from the Marlins to the Padres.
Boston Red Sox
5 momentous trades from Dave Dombrowski's three decades as a baseball executive November 15, 2017 | 10:24 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Donnie Wahlberg loved the MVP chants for Kyrie Irving at the Barclays Center November 15, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Giancarlo Stanton J.D. Martinez Eric Hosmer
Boston Red Sox
Chad Finn: Whiffs a real possibility as Red Sox chase free agent sluggers November 15, 2017 | 8:51 AM
Martellus Bennett New England Patriots
New England Patriots
NFL sees no problem with Patriots' process in adding Martellus Bennett November 15, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
'What’s going to happen on Thursday when the Golden State Warriors come into Boston?’ November 15, 2017 | 7:58 AM