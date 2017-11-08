Dave Dombrowski says Red Sox ‘shocked’ by death of 17-year-old prospect Daniel Flores

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Red Sox prospect Daniel Flores died Wednesday due to complications during treatment for cancer, according to the team.

The 17-year-old switch-hitting catcher signed with the Red Sox on a $3.1 million signing bonus in July. Despite his age, the Venezuela native was considered the team’s fifth-ranked prospect, according to MLB.com.

In a statement Wednesday, Red Sox President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said everyone on the team was “shocked” to hear the news.

“To see the life of young man with so much promise cut short is extremely saddening for all of us,” Dombrowski said. “On behalf of the Red Sox organization, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to Daniel’s family.”

Eddie Romero, the team’s vice president and assistant general manager, said every member of the Red Sox organization who knew Flores “absolutely loved him.”

“He was energetic, hard-working, and genuinely selfless, always with a smile on his face,” said Romero, who oversees international scouting. “He cared for his teammates and was a natural leader. I’m at a loss for words today.”

Romero also extended his condolences to Flores’s mother and sister. WEEI had reported earlier Wednesday that Flores was in Boston to receive treatment for an unknown serious medical condition.

According to the MLB’s prospect website, Flores was considered by some teams as the best player on the 2017 international market and “one of the best defensive catchers amateur scouts have seen in years.”

Romero added Wednesday that Flores was “an impressive young man with limitless potential.”

“Though with us for a short time, Daniel will always be a part of the Red Sox family,” he said.