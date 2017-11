Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Be sure to join our Friday chat, during which we’ll discuss the Celtics’ fast start despite a number of injuries, the Patriots’ re-acquisition of Martellus Bennett, the Red Sox’ quest to add a power hitter, and the usual (and unusual) media matters. Check in below to join the fun.