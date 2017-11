Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Fenway Park will host six football games this month, starting with the Brown-Dartmouth game on Friday, Nov. 10.

Preparations for the historic ballpark’s “Gridiron Series” began at the end of October, with the process lasting approximately three weeks. From the goal post installation to the logo painting, watch the start-to-finish transformation below (Video courtesy Fenway Sports Management).