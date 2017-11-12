Red Sox-Marlins trade talk for Giancarlo Stanton reportedly ‘may be heating up’

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Could Derek Jeter’s first big move as Miami Marlins part-owner be trading away the city’s home run king to his former AL East rival?

Sources say it’s quite possible.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Friday that the Marlins have had “preliminary communication” with four teams regarding a potential trade for right fielder Giancarlo Stanton. The teams involved were the Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Although there is no confirmed frontrunner, the Miami Herald’s Clark Spencer reported on Saturday that the Marlins’ conversations with the Red Sox “may be heating up.” An MLB source also told Spencer that Boston is “definitely in play” as a potential destination for Stanton.

Stanton has played seven seasons in league — all with the Marlins organization. Most recently, the 28-year-old was the regular-season home run leader with 59. He batted. 281.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live at the end of October, Stanton also said that he is OK with the possibility of being a team’s designated hitter as opposed to playing outfield.