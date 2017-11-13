Mookie Betts rolled a perfect game at the World Series of Bowling

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Red Sox fans won’t see Mookie Betts on the pitcher’s mound next season, but that isn’t stopping the right fielder from dishing out perfect games.

For the second time in his career, Betts competed in the six-day PBA Scorpion Championship — which is part of the World Series of Bowling — at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev. While he didn’t advance past the second qualifying round, Betts bowled a perfect 300 in his seventh game of the tournament, which helped boost his average score to 203.10. He even earned $100 in prize money.

“Hopefully there’s more to come,” he said after notching 12 straight strikes.

The 25-year-old capped the week with the following totals: 236, 173, 195, 211, 157, 169, 300, 199, 198, 193.