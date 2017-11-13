Mookie Betts rolled a perfect game at the World Series of Bowling

Red Sox player Mookie Betts at the 2015 PBA World Series of Bowling in Reno, Nev.. (Courtesy Professional Bowlers Association)
Mookie Betts at the 2015 PBA World Series of Bowling in Reno, Nev. –Courtesy Professional Bowlers Association
By
November 13, 2017

Red Sox fans won’t see Mookie Betts on the pitcher’s mound next season, but that isn’t stopping the right fielder from dishing out perfect games.

For the second time in his career, Betts competed in the six-day PBA Scorpion Championship — which is part of the World Series of Bowling — at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nev. While he didn’t advance past the second qualifying round, Betts bowled a perfect 300 in his seventh game of the tournament, which helped boost his average score to 203.10. He even earned $100 in prize money.

“Hopefully there’s more to come,” he said after notching 12 straight strikes.

The 25-year-old capped the week with the following totals: 236, 173, 195, 211, 157, 169, 300, 199, 198, 193.

