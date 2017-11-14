5 players the Red Sox are rumored to be pursuing at the MLB GM meetings

What does Dave Dombrowski have in store for his team next season?

Giancarlo Stanton Miami Marlins
Giancarlo Stanton bats during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves. –AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
By
November 14, 2017

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

On Monday, the 2017 MLB GM meetings got underway at Orlando’s Waldorf Astoria hotel. While things are expected to pick up during the upcoming winter meetings in December, this week’s four-day event has led to its fair share of major moves. After all, Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel was traded from San Diego to Boston the day after the session concluded in 2015.

With countless baseball-operations executives and agents also in attendance, the trade chatter will certainly be buzzing. And Dave Dombrowski is anticipated to be right in the thick of it. Here’s a look at whom he and the Sox are reported to be after this year:

J.D. Martinez

Advertisement

Conducted by ESPN, a recent poll of baseball insiders projects that the Red Sox are most likely to sign free agent J.D. Martinez this offseason. Boston received 23 out of the 40 eligible votes.

According to ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick, Martinez is seeking a deal in the $200-million range, but an anonymous GM predicts “he’ll likely end up in the $140-million range over six years.” Because the 30-year-old is not a qualified free agent, the Red Sox would be able to both sign the outfielder and maintain their draft picks and international signing bonus pool money.

Martinez’s agent, Scott Boras, is one of the dozens present at the GM meetings, which could give Dombrowksi a prime opportunity to lay the foundation for a potential deal. The addition of Martinez could certainly help solve the Red Sox’ lack of power, as the righty hit 45 homers and batted in 104 runs last season with the Diamondbacks and the Detroit Tigers.

Giancarlo Stanton

Prior to the GM meetings, the Red Sox were reportedly one of four teams to have preliminary communication with the Marlins regarding their right fielder Giancarlo Stanton. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the conversation is expected to pick up in Orlando this week.

Advertisement

The Miami Herald’s Clark Spencer also reported on Saturday that the Marlins’ discussions with the Boston “may be heating up” and that the city is “definitely in play” as a potential destination.

As the regular-season home run leader, Stanton is likely to be a hot commodity this offseason. But the 28-year-old carries a hefty price tag, as he’s coming off just his third season in a 13-year, $325 million contract. Shelling out $25 million per year may sound steep, but Dombrowski has voiced that he wants to bring in a big bat.

“I didn’t supply the players that would give us enough runs [in 2017],” he said, via ESPN’s Scott Lauber. “I think we do need that. That’s part of our offseason goal.”

Should the Red Sox trade for Stanton, he will likely join the team as a designated hitter. According to MLB.com’s Ian Browne, Dombrowski plans to only add reserves to the outfield. Browne reports that Dombrowski expects his trio of Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, and Jackie Bradley Jr. to continue their “outstanding” defensive production as well as “hit enough” next season.

“We’re not actively looking to trade them because they’re our starting outfield, and we’re happy with them,” he said.

Shohei Otani

Through five seasons, Shohei Otani boasts not only a .286 career batting average but also a 2.52 ERA. A dual threat on the mound and in the outfield, the 23-year-old confirmed on Saturday that he is interested in leaving Japan to play in the MLB. He is currently a member of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in Nippon Professional Baseball’s Pacific League.

Advertisement

“I want to go to an environment where I can continue to get better,” he said during a news conference in Tokyo. “I felt the same way when I graduated from high school. And it is my strongest reason for wanting to go now.”

Although the Yankees have been scouting Otani since he was a teenager, the Red Sox are reportedly also in the mix. In September, the team even sent a scout to watch the multitalented player in action.

However, as is the case with Stanton, money once again becomes an issue when locking down Otani. In order to acquire the Japanese star, the Red Sox would first need to offer $20 million once his current club announces that he is up for posting. Boston is reportedly among one of the teams that are able to do so, but the team would still need to win a signing bonus bidding war to secure him.

Logan Morrison

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich, the Red Sox met with reps for free agent Logan Morrison on Monday. Morrison, who is coming off his eighth season in the league, most recently played first base for the Tampa Bay Rays.

He definitely has the ability to contribute offensively, having hit 38 homers and notched 85 RBI last season. As for fielding, Morrison’s history indicates consistency despite a career-high eight errors last season. Boston is one of several teams interested in scoping out a potential first baseman, per Heyman.

“We do have probably the open spot of first base/DH, and so that’s a place we’ll try to create some offense there,” Dombrowski said, via the Boston Herald.

Eric Hosmer

Another first baseman, Eric Hosmer is also reported to be on the Red Sox’ radar. Unlike Martinez, Hosmer is currently a qualified free agent — meaning that Boston would have to give up their second-highest draft pick and have their international signing bonus pool reduced by half a million dollars in order to sign him.

Like Martinez, however, Hosmer is one of Boras’s clients — meaning that Dombrowski will have the same opportunity to court the agent in bringing his player to Boston. Last season with the Kansas City Royals, Hosmer hit 25 homers and batted in 94 runs. His batting average of .318 was also a touch better than that of Martinez (.302) and Stanton (.281).

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Isaiah Thomas Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Isaiah Thomas feels the Celtics 'could have won' the Eastern Conference Finals if he stayed healthy November 16, 2017 | 11:01 AM
Shalane Flanagan after winning the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
Boston Marathon
Shalane Flanagan 'leaning toward' running the Boston Marathon again November 16, 2017 | 10:12 AM
Jaylen Brown Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Can the Celtics win 70 games or more? November 16, 2017 | 9:30 AM
With the surrounding mountains in the background, the New England Patriots take part in drills at NFL football practice, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, on the campus of the Air Force Academy.
New England Patriots
Patriots players baffled by Air Force Academy challenge November 16, 2017 | 8:59 AM
basketball player LiAngelo Ball UCLA basketball China
College Sports
LiAngelo Ball suspended after theft in China November 16, 2017 | 2:28 AM
NBA Replay Center
NBA
Here's how NBA referees train for their job November 16, 2017 | 2:10 AM
Boston Bruins
Ritchie, Manson lead Ducks past slumping Bruins, 4-2 November 16, 2017 | 1:48 AM
Roger Goodell Jerry Jones
NFL
Feud grows between NFL, Cowboys' Jerry Jones over Goodell November 16, 2017 | 1:22 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns: Time for NBA to allow medical marijuana November 16, 2017 | 12:20 AM
Ezekiel Elliott suspension
NFL
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott drops appeal, will serve rest of 6-game ban November 15, 2017 | 11:45 PM
Dan Halem MLB
MLB
MLB hopes for new Japan posting deal by early December November 15, 2017 | 8:26 PM
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
Warriors next up to try to stop Celtics' 13-game win streak November 15, 2017 | 8:13 PM
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber, right, and catcher Yan Gomes celebrate the team's 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers in a baseball game in Cleveland. Kluber has easily won his second American League Cy Young Award. Kluber got 28 of the 30 first-place votes in balloting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America. The honor was announced Wednesday, Nov. 15, on MLB Network. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
MLB
Corey Kluber, Max Scherzer win Cy Young Awards by wide margins November 15, 2017 | 7:50 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Why Kyrie Irving doesn't eat steak November 15, 2017 | 4:30 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Sports Q
Would you give up Jayson Tatum in a trade for Anthony Davis? November 15, 2017 | 4:26 PM
Brad Stevens at Celtics' media day in 2017.
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens is a fan of how the Patriots are preparing for their Mexico City game November 15, 2017 | 3:34 PM
MLB
Jeter confirms Marlins listening to offers for Stanton November 15, 2017 | 1:55 PM
Bill Belichick New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Watch Bill Belichick's motivational pregame speech on confidence November 15, 2017 | 1:05 PM
Sports News
Boy banned from high school dance competition in Minnesota November 15, 2017 | 1:00 PM
In this May 14, 2015, file photo, CONMEBOL delegate Roger Bello, of Bolivia, left, talks with Boca Juniors goalkeeper Agustin Orion, center, and Alejandro Burzaco, president of Torneos y Competencias, during a Copa Libertadores match.
Soccer
Witness says soccer official was bribed for World Cup vote November 15, 2017 | 12:34 PM
Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman during preseason, 2017.
NFL
Bills bench QB Taylor in favor of rookie Peterman November 15, 2017 | 12:04 PM
Dave Dombrowski in December, 1997, announcing that Kevin Brown had been traded from the Marlins to the Padres.
Boston Red Sox
5 momentous trades from Dave Dombrowski's three decades as a baseball executive November 15, 2017 | 10:24 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Donnie Wahlberg loved the MVP chants for Kyrie Irving at the Barclays Center November 15, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Giancarlo Stanton J.D. Martinez Eric Hosmer
Boston Red Sox
Chad Finn: Whiffs a real possibility as Red Sox chase free agent sluggers November 15, 2017 | 8:51 AM
Martellus Bennett New England Patriots
New England Patriots
NFL sees no problem with Patriots' process in adding Martellus Bennett November 15, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
'What’s going to happen on Thursday when the Golden State Warriors come into Boston?’ November 15, 2017 | 7:58 AM
Steve Kerr Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
Here's what Steve Kerr had to say about the upcoming Celtics-Warriors game November 15, 2017 | 6:51 AM
Kyrie Irving mask Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving wanted nothing to do with his mask against the Nets November 15, 2017 | 6:48 AM
Soccer
Australia qualifies for World Cup with 3-1 win over Honduras November 15, 2017 | 6:32 AM
Denver Broncos
New England Patriots
Only one thing clear in the AFC: There's nobody left to challenge the Patriots November 15, 2017 | 5:30 AM