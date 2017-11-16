Red Sox prospect had a very rare, aggressive cancer, according to death certificate

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Daniel Flores, the 17-year-old Red Sox prospect who died Nov. 8 of testicular cancer, had an extremely rare and aggressive form of the illness, according to his death certificate.

The document states that Flores had metastatic choriocarcinoma, a type of cancer that represents less than 1 percent of all testicular cancer cases.

A switch-hitting catcher from Venezuela, Flores was recruited by the Red Sox with a $3.1 million signing bonus and labeled “a future superstar.’’ His death was shocking because he had been practicing just two weeks earlier and because testicular cancer is curable 95 percent of the time.