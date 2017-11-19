Here’s a reasonable offseason to-do list for the Red Sox

Xander Bogaerts Blake Swihart
Xander Bogaerts and Blake Swihart celebrate after they both scored in the eleventh inning of the Red Sox' 10-8 win over the Baltimore Orioles. –Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
By
Paul Swydan
9:51 AM

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

COMMENTARY

The Red Sox won 93 games last season. The season before, they also won 93 games. While the season seemed like a failure and cost the team’s manager his job, the team is on relatively sound footing as we head into the offseason. The Sox still have a great core of talent, and unless they really decide to something unforeseen like conduct a fire sale, they will enter 2018 on track to win 90+ games for a third straight season. As such, the offseason shopping list is relatively short, but before we get to that, let’s look at some housekeeping items first.

The battle for second base

Advertisement

Last month, we learned that Dustin Pedroia won’t be in the lineup at the start of the season. He will probably miss the season’s first two months, and could miss more if there is a hiccup in his rehab. As such, the team will need to start the season with someone else manning the keystone.

While there is a natural temptation to acquire someone externally for the job, the team has plenty of solid internal options. Between Marco Hernandez, Tzu-Wei Lin and Deven Marrero, the Sox have solid options internally. If he proves he’s fully recovered from his shoulder surgery, Hernandez is likely the best option, with Marrero as his backup and Lin back in Triple-A. Lin could be a good option as well, but given that he had more success at Double-A than he did at Triple-A, the optimal scenario involves him getting more reps with Pawtucket.

Dump Brock Holt

It’s no secret that I’m not a huge Brock Holt fan. In years past, he was a reliable utility man, but his significance to this Red Sox team is muted. For one, the team no longer has giant holes at third base and in the outfield like they did when Holt rose to prominence. Furthermore, Holt was terrible in 2017. He was literally one of the worst second basemen on a good Red Sox team ever. The only reason to keep him around is sentiment, and sentiment isn’t going to help the team fend off the Yankees.

Give Blake Swihart a chance

Advertisement

At this time last year, Sandy Leon looked like a lock for the catching rotation after his breakout 2016 season. Unfortunately, as we would learn throughout the 2017 campaign, his 2016 hitting was less breakout and more fluke. Enter Blake Swihart.

Swihart didn’t exactly hit the ball on the screws in 2017 himself, but the team felt they saw enough to give him a call-up at the end of the season. Swihart deserves one more chance to see if he can be a viable back-up. Leon is no more than a replacement-level backup, and shouldn’t stand in Swihart’s way if the 25-year-old has a good showing in Spring Training.

Contract extensions?

It’d sure be nice to head into the spring with new contract extensions for at least one of Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts or Jackie Bradley Jr. I wouldn’t hold your breath though.

Offseason shopping list

Now for the exciting stuff. Here are the items on the team’s offseason shopping list.

  1. Acquire a big bat
  2. Acquire a reliable starting pitcher who can work in relief
  3. Acquire a fifth outfielder
  4. Acquire a left-handed reliever

One note is that there is some potential for overlap here, particularly with items three and four.

Acquire a big bat

This one will depend on how creative the team wants to get. Do they want to work out a trade for Giancarlo Stanton, Brandon Belt or some other slugger who may find himself on the market, or do they want to simply sign a free agent? I’d choose the latter route. The Sox are not teeming with depth, and in order to acquire Stanton it’s a near certainty that the team would need to send major league players in the deal, and depending on that package they might not be better off than they were.

Advertisement

That might seem worth it to get a star like Stanton, but we need perspective. In all likelihood, Stanton just played his best season. That’s why the Marlins are shopping him. He has also has an opt-out clause in his contract. He’s also only played in 130+ games (out of 162) in two of the past six seasons, so him getting injured in 2018 wouldn’t be outside of the norm.

Add all those factors together and the team is better off pursuing J.D. Martinez or another slugger, such as Jay Bruce or Carlos Santana. Players like Logan Morrison or Yonder Alonso could also be on the radar, but if Martinez proves too expensive for the team’s tastes, I would focus on Bruce, who has a more proven track record of quality play and can log time in the outfield corners, lessening the need for that fifth outfielder.

Acquire a reliable starting pitcher who can work in relief

The hardest thing to acquire is reliable pitching depth. Last year, the Sox didn’t do it, and ended up needing 25 starts from Doug Fister, Brian Johnson, Hector Velazquez and Kyle Kendrick. This was not a desirable outcome. Sure, Fister managed to put together a few good starts, but the group as a whole produced a 5.18 ERA in those 25 starts. That’s sub optimal, to say the least.

Given that almost all of the team’s six current starting pitchers — Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez and Steven Wright — have injury concerns, having a solid seventh option would be prudent planning. Someone like Jhoulys Chacin or Jaime Garcia would fit the bill. If you want someone who has a history of pitching in relief as well so that you could keep them on the active roster, Francisco Liriano is an interesting proposition, though he hasn’t been as good the past two seasons.

Acquire a fifth outfielder

With Bryce Brentz slated as the fourth outfielder, you can bet that the Sox aren’t going to ask too much of their outfield backups. You would hope for someone who does one thing really well, be it hitting, fielding or baserunning. Rajai Davis could again be a consideration. Other interesting names include Melky Cabrera, Curtis Granderson, Austin Jackson, Hyun-Soo Kim, Peter Bourjos, Cameron Maybin, Craig Gentry and Jon Jay.

Someone who can contribute on the basepaths like Davis or Maybin is probably the most sensible pick for the fit of the roster, but there is another consideration. If Hanley Ramirez logs 497 plate appearances next season, his $22 million contract option for 2019 will automatically vest. That would be a nightmare scenario for the Sox given the money they need to set aside for the Killer B’s (as mentioned above) and the 2018-19 free-agent class (we’ll mention them below). As such, a left-handed hitting DH/corner outfielder would be a sensible addition.

I am the most intrigued by Kim. Kim was a spectacular hitter in Korea, and hit at an above-average rate in his first season with the Orioles. He fared poorly last season, but Baltimore also treated him pretty poorly, and there’s an argument to be made that he’s still a plus hitter who could be had for a bargain basement price.

Acquire a left-handed reliever

The team certainly doesn’t need a right-handed reliever. Between Craig Kimbrel, Carson Smith, Joe Kelly, Brandon Workman, Matt Barnes, Heath Hembree, and the long-awaited Sox debut of Tyler Thornburg, the Sox already have too many right-handed relievers. Smith, Workman and Thornburg should be good set-up men, and Kelly had his moments last season. If not, the price for relievers at the deadline should be cheap once again.

Given the number and quality of the team’s right-handed relievers, the team might not need a left-handed reliever to pair with Robby Scott, but having a second one around certainly is a good idea. I certainly wouldn’t pay a lot for one, but if the price is right, pitchers like Mike Minor, Jake McGee and Tony Watson would be very useful.

One pitcher who should come a little cheaper, but with plenty of upside, is Zach Duke. Duke returned last season incredibly quickly from Tommy John surgery, but didn’t pitch that well on his return. Pitchers usually pitch better in their second season back from Tommy John surgery though, and if Duke can return to his pre-TJ form — he posted a 2.74 ERA and 3.25 FIP from 2014-2016 — he would be a significant asset.

Putting it together

So, let’s add it all up. I’m going to be conservative and not put J.D. Martinez in a Red Sox uniform. He’s a great hitter, but I’d rather save my chips for next winter’s free-agent class. Next winter, stars like Bryce Harper, Josh Donaldson, Manny Machado, Andrew McCutchen and Dallas Keuchel will reach free agency, and Clayton Kershaw will have the opportunity to opt out of his contract as well. I’d save my chips for one of them, or barring that, signing all three of Betts, Bogaerts and Bradley to fair extensions.

Here’s how I would put together the roster for Opening Day in 2018:

—Paul Swydan

There’s no additional starting pitcher listed. If I had to guess, the Sox will either not sign one or not have one on the active roster to start the season, given the depth and quality of the relief corps. Heath Hembree didn’t even make the cut, and Barnes might not either if the team signs a second lefty.

Adding two or three new players — Bruce, Kim and possibly Duke — and dumping two (Holt and Leon) would certainly not make for a sexy, headline-grabbing offseason. But games are not won in December and January, and the Sox have a great core that doesn’t need to be broken up. Perhaps they will make the big splash for Stanton, but they certainly don’t have to. The Sox are going to be a contender next year, and with a couple of tweaks and a return to form from players who struggled in 2017 like Rick Porcello and Jackie Bradley Jr., they could find themselves playing deep into next October.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Anton Khudobin Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Khudobin stops 36 shots to help Bruins beat Sharks 3-1 November 19, 2017 | 1:40 AM
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts after performing a dunk against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half of the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta.
Boston Celtics
Celtics rally for 15th straight win November 18, 2017 | 10:25 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 16: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal with Zdeno Chara #33 and Patrice Bergeron #37 to take a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Staples Center on November 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
2019 Winter Classic will host Bruins and Blackhawks November 18, 2017 | 5:49 PM
Yale running back Zane Dudek, left, runs against the Harvard during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017 in New Haven, Conn. Yale won 24-3, securing the Bulldogs' first outright Ivy League championship in 37 years. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
College Sports
Yale beats Harvard to win Ivy League championship November 18, 2017 | 4:04 PM
Kyrie Irving Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Celtics co-owner shares the 'inside story' behind hiring Brad Stevens November 18, 2017 | 1:20 PM
New England Patriots
Streaking Patriots face inconsistent Raiders in Mexico City November 18, 2017 | 11:03 AM
Fenway Park football
College Sports
Boston College, UConn head to Fenway for some football November 18, 2017 | 5:00 AM
2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Final - Women's Team Final - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Simone Biles (USA) of USA, Gabrielle Douglas (USA) of USA (Gabby Douglas), Laurie Hernandez (USA) of USA, Madison Kocian (USA) of USA, Alexandra Raisman (USA) of USA (Aly Raisman) pose with their gold medals on the podium after winning the women's team final. REUTERS/Mike Blake FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
Olympics
Gabby Douglas apologizes after response to Aly Raisman on sexual abuse draws criticism November 18, 2017 | 2:30 AM
Serena Williams wedding dress
Tennis
Serena Williams reportedly marries Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans November 18, 2017 | 12:09 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, Gracie Gold performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas City, Mo. Gold has withdrawn from the national championships while she continues to seek treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder. Gold announced last month that she was withdrawing from her Grand Prix assignments, and her decision to skip the nationals in January ends any chance of her competing at next year's Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Olympics
Figure skater Gracie Gold withdraws from US championships November 17, 2017 | 7:08 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2003, file photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, center, celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the 11th inning to beat the Boston Red Sox in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series in New York. Boone became the first person with no experience as a manager of coach to interview to become Joe Girardi's successor with the New York Yankees. The 44-year-old interviewed Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, becoming the fourth to go through the process after Yankees bench coach Rob Thomson, former Cleveland and Seattle manager Eric Wedge, and San Francisco bench coach Hensley Meulens. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)
MLB
Aaron Boone interviews for New York Yankees manager November 17, 2017 | 6:30 PM
Sports News
Longtime Back Bay resident becomes first US woman to summit dangerous K2 November 17, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Bucs
NFL
NFL reviewing allegation Jameis Winston groped Uber driver November 17, 2017 | 3:21 PM
NEW HAVEN, CT - NOVEMBER 21: Ben Braunecker #48 of the Harvard Crimson celebrates with teammates after his touchdown in the second half against the Yale Bulldogs on November 21, 2015 in New Haven, Connecticut. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
College Sports
Harvard-Yale football game will again determine Ivy title November 17, 2017 | 2:01 PM
Tom Brady Tuck Rule Game
New England Patriots
Patriots-Raiders matchup isn't what we once thought it would be November 17, 2017 | 11:49 AM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about Sunday's Patriots-Raiders game at Estadio Azteca November 17, 2017 | 10:38 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Dreaming of a Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals? That might come true November 17, 2017 | 9:38 AM
Dawn Staley South Carolina
College Sports
Trump to host NCAA champs, South Carolina women decline invite November 17, 2017 | 9:26 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Red Sox
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 November 17, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown mourns sudden death of his best friend: 'I felt like he was with me here tonight' November 17, 2017 | 8:09 AM
Jaylen Brown Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
What the Celtics had to say after their emotional 14th straight win November 17, 2017 | 8:03 AM
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
A Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals is 'very, very likely,' according to Steph Curry November 17, 2017 | 7:58 AM
USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel acknowledges the applause of fans at the end of USA v Poland game at the 2002 World Cup soccer match, at the Daejeon World Cup stadium, South Korea, Friday, June 14, 2002.
Soccer
8 things to know about new Revs coach Brad Friedel November 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Rob O'Gara Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Bruins make Chara's goal hold up for 2-1 win over Kings November 17, 2017 | 3:14 AM
Danny Ainge Toronto Blue Jays
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge recalls Bobby Doerr as a caring mentor November 17, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) turns up court after making a three-pointer during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Boston, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. The Celtics won 92-88. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Celtics
Celtics rally to beat Warriors for 14th straight victory November 16, 2017 | 11:06 PM
Charles Barkley TNT
Boston Celtics
Charles Barkley ripped into the Celtics during TNT's halftime show November 16, 2017 | 10:20 PM
Gordon Hayward Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens on Hayward's return to the Celtics bench: 'He always gives us all a lift' November 16, 2017 | 9:47 PM
Venus Williams of the United States makes a forehand return to Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark during their singles final match at the WTA tennis tournament in Singapore, on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
Tennis
Goods worth $400K stolen from Venus Williams's Florida home November 16, 2017 | 7:40 PM
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox prospect had a very rare, aggressive cancer, according to death certificate November 16, 2017 | 6:22 PM