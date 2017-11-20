Red Sox announce spring training dates for 2018 season

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

The Red Sox announced that pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on Feb. 14, with the first full squad workout to follow on Feb. 19.

Boston will open the exhibition season on Feb. 22 with s single-admission doubleheader against Northeastern and Boston College. The Grapefruit League schedule begins at home at JetBlue Park on Feb. 23 against the Twins. The matchup is one of seven contests against the Twins.

The Red Sox will host the Yankees on March 3, and will then visit them Friday, March 23, at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Other American League East matchups include four games against the Baltimore Orioles, five against the Tampa Bay Rays, and two against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Advertisement

The Red Sox will also host the World Series champion Houston Astros on March 24, and hold a free open house at JetBlue Park on Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Red Sox’ equipment truck will depart from Fenway Park on Feb. 5.

Tickets for all games at JetBlue Park can be purchased on redsox.com beginning on Dec. 2.