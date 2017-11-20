Red Sox announce spring training dates for 2018 season

By
Andrew Mahoney
4:16 PM

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

The Red Sox announced that pitchers and catchers will report to spring training on Feb. 14, with the first full squad workout to follow on Feb. 19.

Boston will open the exhibition season on Feb. 22 with s single-admission doubleheader against Northeastern and Boston College. The Grapefruit League schedule begins at home at JetBlue Park on Feb. 23 against the Twins. The matchup is one of seven contests against the Twins.

The Red Sox will host the Yankees on March 3, and will then visit them Friday, March 23, at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Other American League East matchups include four games against the Baltimore Orioles, five against the Tampa Bay Rays, and two against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Advertisement

The Red Sox will also host the World Series champion Houston Astros on March 24, and hold a free open house at JetBlue Park on Feb. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Red Sox’ equipment truck will depart from Fenway Park on Feb. 5.

Tickets for all games at JetBlue Park can be purchased on redsox.com beginning on Dec. 2.

—Red Sox

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Patriots receiver Terry Glenn looks back after catching a touchdown pass from Drew Bledsoe during a game in 1999.
Sports Q
Was Terry Glenn the most talented receiver ever drafted by the Patriots? November 20, 2017 | 2:31 PM
Terry Glenn and Drew Bledsoe celebrate together after one of the 4 TD passes in the 41-7 opening day victory over the San Diego Chargers in 1997.
New England Patriots
Drew Bledsoe and Lawyer Milloy among former teammates mourning Terry Glenn's death November 20, 2017 | 2:04 PM
Terry Glenn New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick on Terry Glenn's death: 'It's a sad day' November 20, 2017 | 2:02 PM
Brandin Cooks pulls down a long pass in front of Oakland Raiders Reggie Nelson and Keith McGill II.
New England Patriots
Tom Brady says offense had made 'concerted effort' to throw deep more often November 20, 2017 | 12:34 PM
Aron Baynes Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Aron Baynes noted a sweet cultural difference between Australia and Boston November 20, 2017 | 12:32 PM
Patriots wide receiver Terry Glenn in 1996.
New England Patriots
Former Patriots receiver Terry Glenn dies in car crash November 20, 2017 | 10:51 AM
Sports News
Georgia Dome imploded in downtown Atlanta November 20, 2017 | 9:09 AM
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits during the national anthem prior to a Sept. game against the Titans.
NFL
Trump tweets about Marshawn Lynch after Patriots-Raiders November 20, 2017 | 8:19 AM
Jaylen Brown Avery Bradley Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
How Jaylen Brown's defense is making up for the loss of Avery Bradley November 20, 2017 | 7:09 AM
Jayson Tatum celebrates after dunking vs. the Hawks.
Boston Celtics
Everything you need to know about the Celtics' winning streak November 20, 2017 | 6:46 AM
Jose Maria Marin leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
Soccer
World Cup bribes, death threats: The corrupt world of FIFA November 20, 2017 | 2:53 AM
Patriots cornerback Johnson Bademosi celebrates after stoping the Oakland Raiders on 4th and 1.
New England Patriots
We’ve come to expect this from the Patriots November 20, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Rob Gronkowski walks to the field prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders at Estadio Azteca.
New England Patriots
Rob Gronkowski worked 'fiesta' into his postgame comments November 19, 2017 | 9:21 PM
Tom Brady Charlie Weis
New England Patriots
Charlie Weis shared the in-game text he sent Tom Brady November 19, 2017 | 9:13 PM
Connecticut's Jalen Adams, left, guards Boston University's Cedric Hankerson.
College Sports
Vital's career night leads UConn to 85-66 win over Boston University November 19, 2017 | 9:13 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Tom Brady laughed off a question about his jersey's safety November 19, 2017 | 9:02 PM
NFL
Chargers pick off Peterman 5 times in 54-24 win over Bills November 19, 2017 | 8:42 PM
Tom Brady New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Watch Tom Brady play a nearly perfect game at Estadio Azteca November 19, 2017 | 8:26 PM
Mexico City, Mexico -- 11/19/2017 - New England Patriots Dion Lewis celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of their 2017 NFL Mexico Game at the Estadio Azteca. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Patriots Reporter:
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 33-8 win over the Oakland Raiders November 19, 2017 | 8:18 PM
Jay Cutler concussion
NFL
Dolphins QB Jay Cutler suffered a concussion November 19, 2017 | 8:06 PM
Tom Brady during the Patriots' win in Mexico City.
New England Patriots
Brady picks apart Raiders in Patriots' 33-8 win in Mexico November 19, 2017 | 7:37 PM
New England Patriots Estadio Azteca
New England Patriots
Stephon Gilmore is once again missing snaps due to dehydration November 19, 2017 | 7:00 PM
Stephen Gostkowski Patriots
New England Patriots
Stephen Gostkowski drilled a career-long field goal at 7,200-feet elevation November 19, 2017 | 6:21 PM
epa05735100 New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (R) arrives with his son Jonathan Kraft (L) a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump won the 08 November 2016 election to become the next US President. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
New England Patriots
Jonathan Kraft says Jerry Jones should follow his own advice when it comes to Roger Goodell November 19, 2017 | 6:19 PM
Mexico City, Mexico -- 11/19/2017 - Fans wait in line to pose for a photo outside of Estadio Azteca before the start of the 2017 NFL Mexico Game between the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: Patriots Reporter:
New England Patriots
Live updates from the Patriots-Raiders game November 19, 2017 | 1:08 PM
Brad Stevens Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Brad Stevens explained the crux of his coaching style November 19, 2017 | 12:30 PM
Xander Bogaerts Blake Swihart
Boston Red Sox
Here's a reasonable offseason to-do list for the Red Sox November 19, 2017 | 9:51 AM
Anton Khudobin Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Khudobin stops 36 shots to help Bruins beat Sharks 3-1 November 19, 2017 | 1:40 AM
Jayson Tatum celebrates after dunking vs. the Hawks.
Boston Celtics
Celtics rally for 15th straight win November 18, 2017 | 10:25 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 16: Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his goal with Zdeno Chara #33 and Patrice Bergeron #37 to take a 1-0 lead over the Los Angeles Kings during the first period at Staples Center on November 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Boston Bruins
2019 Winter Classic will host Bruins and Blackhawks November 18, 2017 | 5:49 PM