Just how interested are the Red Sox in Giancarlo Stanton?
The Red Sox’ interest in Giancarlo Stanton, according to a Marlins source, is “tepid’’ for the moment. As we’ve learned with other Dave Dombrowski transactions, that’s not necessarily the way it’s going to remain.
While Dombrowski tried to downplay adding a big hitter at the General Manager Meetings last week, nobody really bought it. After all, the Red Sox need a big bopper in the middle of the order. Everybody in baseball knows it. The Marlins know it. Scott Boras, who represents J.D. Martinez and Eric Hosmer, knows it. The White Sox, who have Jose Abreu available in trade, know it.
Last offseason, Dombrowski downplayed questions about a Chris Sale deal just a few hours before it happened. So keep an open mind.
|Year
|G
|AB
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|2010
|100
|359
|.259
|.326
|.507
|.833
|22
|59
|34
|123
|2011
|150
|516
|.262
|.356
|.537
|.893
|34
|87
|70
|166
|2012
|123
|449
|.290
|.361
|.608
|.969
|37
|86
|46
|143
|2013
|116
|425
|.249
|.365
|.480
|.845
|24
|62
|74
|140
|2014
|145
|539
|.288
|.395
|.555
|.950
|37
|105
|94
|170
|2015
|74
|279
|.265
|.346
|.606
|.952
|27
|67
|34
|95
|2016
|119
|413
|.240
|.326
|.489
|.815
|27
|74
|50
|140
|2017
|159
|597
|.281
|.376
|.631
|1.007
|59
|132
|85
|163
|Career
|986
|3,577
|.268
|.360
|.554
|.914
|267
|672
|487
|1,140
