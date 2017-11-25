Just how interested are the Red Sox in Giancarlo Stanton?

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

The Red Sox’ interest in Giancarlo Stanton, according to a Marlins source, is “tepid’’ for the moment. As we’ve learned with other Dave Dombrowski transactions, that’s not necessarily the way it’s going to remain.

While Dombrowski tried to downplay adding a big hitter at the General Manager Meetings last week, nobody really bought it. After all, the Red Sox need a big bopper in the middle of the order. Everybody in baseball knows it. The Marlins know it. Scott Boras, who represents J.D. Martinez and Eric Hosmer, knows it. The White Sox, who have Jose Abreu available in trade, know it.

Last offseason, Dombrowski downplayed questions about a Chris Sale deal just a few hours before it happened. So keep an open mind.

Eight years in A year-by-year look at Stanton's production. Year G AB BA OBP SLG OPS HR RBI BB SO 2010 100 359 .259 .326 .507 .833 22 59 34 123 2011 150 516 .262 .356 .537 .893 34 87 70 166 2012 123 449 .290 .361 .608 .969 37 86 46 143 2013 116 425 .249 .365 .480 .845 24 62 74 140 2014 145 539 .288 .395 .555 .950 37 105 94 170 2015 74 279 .265 .346 .606 .952 27 67 34 95 2016 119 413 .240 .326 .489 .815 27 74 50 140 2017 159 597 .281 .376 .631 1.007 59 132 85 163 Career 986 3,577 .268 .360 .554 .914 267 672 487 1,140 SOURCE : baseball-reference.com