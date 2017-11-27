AP source: Pitcher Doug Fister agrees to deal with Rangers

Doug Fister Red Sox
Doug Fister throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros during Game 3 of the 2017 ALDS. –Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By
STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP,
4:32 PM

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

The Texas Rangers have made the first move toward replenishing their starting rotation, agreeing on a contract with free-agent right-hander Doug Fister.

A person familiar with the move told The Associated Press that the completion of the deal was pending a physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday because that process wasn’t finished.

The 33-year-old Fister is one of the first free agents to sign. He started 15 of his 18 games with the Boston Red Sox last season. He was 5-9 with a 4.88 ERA.

Fister joins a Rangers team looking to fill three rotation spots behind left-handers Cole Hamels and Martin Perez. Texas also is interested in Shohei Ohtani, the star pitcher-hitter from Japan.

Advertisement

The deal is for $4 million, with a base salary of $3.5 million next season plus potential incentives, and a club option for 2019 that includes a $500,000 buyout.

Fister was among the final free agents to sign last season, agreeing in May to a minor league deal with the Los Angeles Angels. He made three Triple-A starts before he was released and claimed off waivers by the Red Sox. He made his debut with Boston on June 25.

In 230 games over the past nine major league seasons with five different teams, Fister was 82-85 with a 3.68 ERA. His best season was with Washington in 2014, when he was 16-6 with a 2.41 ERA in 25 starts. He was 5-7 for the Nationals in 2015 before becoming a free agent, then went 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA in 32 starts for Houston in 2016.

Yu Darvish was traded by Texas to the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers on July 31. Tyson Ross was released in September, and the Rangers said after the season they wouldn’t make a $17.4 million qualifying offer for free agent Andrew Cashner, who is seeking a multiyear deal after going 11-11 with a 3.40 ERA in his only season in Texas.

Notes: The Rangers have received catcher Juan Centeno from the Houston Astros on a waiver claim. Centeno hit .231 with two homers in 22 games over three stints with the Astros, and was on their 25-man roster through the AL playoffs and World Series. He hit .311 in 65 games at Triple-A Fresno. He has appeared in 101 major league games, for the New York Mets (2013-14), Milwaukee (2015), Minnesota (2016) and the Astros.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Martellus Bennett New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Patriots place Martellus Bennett on injured reserve November 27, 2017 | 4:41 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) winds up for a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Sports Q
Should Bill Belichick have pulled Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter against the hard-hitting Dolphins? November 27, 2017 | 4:17 PM
Avery Bradley Detroit Pistons
NBA
Avery Bradley deserves acknowledgment in his return November 27, 2017 | 3:25 PM
Carson Wentz in Sunday's game against the Bears.
NFL
Carson Wentz doing Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers-like things November 27, 2017 | 2:51 PM
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 08: Head coach Stan Van Gundy of the Detroit Pistons talks to Avery Bradley #22 during action against the Indiana Pacers at Little Caesars Arena on November 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 114-97. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
NBA
What Avery Bradley had to say about his return to Boston November 27, 2017 | 2:46 PM
Greg Schiano Bill Belichick
New England Patriots
Bill Belichick voices his support for Greg Schiano November 27, 2017 | 1:26 PM
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
A deep look at Jayson Tatum's impressive early numbers November 27, 2017 | 12:20 PM
Sports News
US sports leagues are hedging their bets on legal gambling November 27, 2017 | 11:03 AM
President John F. Kennedy on Dec. 18, 1961.
Sports News
Hockey stick signed by JFK, brothers, goes on museum display November 27, 2017 | 10:49 AM
Bill Belichick and Mike Tomlin shake hands after the Patriots defeated the Steelers 28-21 at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015.
New England Patriots
Steelers' Tomlin expecting 'fireworks' in 'Part I' matchup with Patriots November 27, 2017 | 9:47 AM
Foxborough, MA: 11-26-17: When he picked up an early first quarter first down with a 14 yard run on a trick play on what appeared to be a New England punt attempt, New England's Nate Ebner (left) was injured as he was tackled and fumbled the ball out of bounds. The New England Patriots hosted the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
Patriots' Nate Ebner reportedly out for rest of season November 27, 2017 | 9:19 AM
Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh on the sidelines before a game in 2017.
NFL
Dolphins lineman says Patriots 'wanted to run away from me' November 27, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Toronto Argonauts head coach Marc Trestman, center, and players celebrate with the Grey Cup after defeating the Calgary Stampeders.
Sports News
Grey Cup: Toronto rallies in snow to beat Calgary 27-24 November 27, 2017 | 3:09 AM
NFL
Steelers, Brown hold off Packers 31-28 November 27, 2017 | 1:32 AM
Jimmy Garoppolo during his 49ers debut against the Seahawks.
NFL
Jimmy Garoppolo marks 49ers debut with touchdown at tail end of loss November 26, 2017 | 8:54 PM
Boston Bruins
Ryan Strome breaks tie, Oilers beat Bruins 4-2 November 26, 2017 | 7:52 PM
Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Jets.
NFL
Kuechly, Clay lead Panthers to 35-27 comeback win over Jets November 26, 2017 | 7:45 PM
NFL
Raiders beat Broncos 21-14 in fight-filled game November 26, 2017 | 7:43 PM
College Sports
Backlash from Vols fans over Tennessee's interest in Schiano November 26, 2017 | 7:13 PM
Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake sacks Tom Brady.
New England Patriots
Brady acknowledged the Dolphins 'got some good shots on me' November 26, 2017 | 6:44 PM
New England Patriots
Belichick wasn't happy with a reporter's question about Brady November 26, 2017 | 5:53 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (L) scores a touchdown past defending Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Lawrence Timmons during the second half at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 35-17 win over the Dolphins November 26, 2017 | 5:40 PM
Foxborough, MA: 11-26-17: Patriots quarterabck Tom Brady (12.left) has a hand for tight end Rob Gronkowski (87,right) after the two hooked up for a 15 yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, the 74th time they have connected for a touchdown in their careers. The New England Patriots hosted the Miami Dolphins in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
New England Patriots
35 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the Dolphins November 26, 2017 | 5:25 PM
New England Patriots
Gronk almost broke Patriots rules in discussing touchdown celebration November 26, 2017 | 5:10 PM
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes against the Miami Dolphins during the first half.
New England Patriots
Brady throws for 4 touchdowns in Patriots' win over Dolphins, 35-17 November 26, 2017 | 4:48 PM
NFL
Eagles keep NFL's best record with 31-3 win over Bears November 26, 2017 | 4:16 PM
Buffalo Bills players celebrate an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
Bills pick off Smith in closing minutes, beat Chiefs 16-10 November 26, 2017 | 4:11 PM
College Sports
AP Top 25: Clemson is No. 1, Oklahoma 2nd after 'Bama falls November 26, 2017 | 2:16 PM
Nate Ebner's fake punt run.
New England Patriots
The Patriots' gutsy fake punt led to an opening touchdown November 26, 2017 | 1:51 PM
Skiing
Mikaela Shiffrin dominates to win World Cup slalom at Killington November 26, 2017 | 11:30 AM