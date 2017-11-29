Morning sports update: Giancarlo Stanton ‘an extreme long shot’ for Red Sox

Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton looks out from the dugout before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 31, 2017.
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton looks out from the dugout before a game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, May 31, 2017. –AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
By
9:00 AM

The Celtics prepare for the 76ers on Thursday, the Bruins ready themselves for the Lightning tonight, and the Patriots get set for another AFC East clash in Buffalo on Sunday. Elsewhere on a relatively quiet night in sports, LeBron James received his first career ejection for arguing:

And here’s a look at a few other stories around the world of sports:

Giancarlo Stanton remains on the Red Sox’ list of trade targets, but only barely: Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been the flashiest of offseason rumors for Red Sox fans, but the actual potential of his arrival in Boston appears to be a distant prospect.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich, an inside source claims Stanton is “an extreme long shot” to end up with the Red Sox. (NBC Sports Boston)

Tom Brady closing in on another legend’s record: Heading in to another game against the Bills (a team he has historically dominated), Tom Brady could put himself alone in the record books.

Having beaten the Bills 26 times in his career, Brady is tied with Brett Favre for “most victories against a single NFL opponent.” Favre’s tally came against the Lions. Brady could enter record territory with a 27th win against Buffalo on Sunday. Also, Brady is third on the same list, with a total of 24 wins against the Jets. (ESPN)

Here’s why Pablo Sandoval is featured on the Red Sox team calendar: Boston fans noticed a peculiar inclusion on the team’s 2018 season calendar. Pablo Sandoval, who was released midway through the 2017 season, will appear in an image on next year’s version.

The reasoning is less about a mistake, and more about not being able to look into the future. (Boston Globe)

Eli Manning benched by the Giants: Having endured hits from countless NFC East defenders over the years, and survived the spotlight of playing in New York, Eli Manning’s NFL-leading streak of consecutive starts will end on Sunday. The reason is not injury, but a decision made by his coach.

Manning’s streak of 210 straight starts will end, as he has been sent to the bench to make way for backup quarterback Geno Smith. (Boston.com)

Daily highlights: Poor Tottenham fell victim to two of the finest goals in the English Premier League season so far in a Monday matchup with Leicester City. First came Jamie Vardy:

And it was followed by Riyad Mahrez scoring a second beauty as Leicester won, 2-1:

