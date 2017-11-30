Red Sox to induct five into team Hall of Fame

Three players who helped the Red Sox win World Series championships are among the 2018 inductees to the team’s Hall of Fame.

Kevin Youkilis, Derek Lowe, and Mike Lowell join the late John Frank “Buck’’ Freeman as Red Sox Hall of Fame inductees who will be honored in May. Alphonso “Al’’ Green, who has worked for the Red Sox for 44 years, will be a non-uniformed inductee.

A committee that includes historians, team executives, fans, and media members chose the inductees.

Youkilis was a three-time American League All-Star. A first baseman, he helped the Red Sox win the 2007 World Series.

Lowe appeared in 384 games (111 starts) for the Red Sox from 1997-2004, and was an All-Star honors as both a reliever (2000) and starting pitcher (2002). In 2004, he became the only pitcher in baseball history to earn a series-clinching win in the division series, league championship series, and World Series in a single postseason.

Lowell was an All-Star third baseman for the 2007 team. He was named World Series MVP after going 6-for-15 (.400) with three doubles and a home run.

Freeman was elected by the committee as part of the pre-1960 ballot. He helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 1903.

Green, who turned 90 during the 2017 season, has mostly worked in the team’s Fan Services information booth.