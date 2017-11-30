Red Sox trade rumor roundup: The latest on who’s leaving and who’s coming to Boston

Arizona Diamondbacks' J.D. Martinez rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in San Francisco. Paul Goldschmidt scored on the home run. (AP Photo/George Nikitin)
Three of the Red Sox' rumored offseason trade targets: Giancarlo Stanton, J.D. Martinez, and Eric Hosmer. –AP Photo/George Nikitin
If Dave Dombrowski is after one thing this offseason, it’s power. The Red Sox president of baseball operations hasn’t been shy about his efforts to target a big bat, as the team has been rumored to be eyeing the likes of Giancarlo Stanton, J.D. Martinez, and Shohei Otani.

“I didn’t supply the players that would give us enough runs [in 2017],” Dombrowski said earlier during the offseason. “I think we do need that. That’s part of our offseason goal.”

Here are the most recent updates on Boston’s pursuits of potential new sluggers and other players:

Jose Abreu

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the Red Sox are among the group of teams to be in discussion with the White Sox for first baseman Jose Abreu. When Abreu signed with Chicago in 2014, Boston was one of four finalists being considered by the 30-year-old.

“We do have probably the open spot of first base/DH, and so that’s a place we’ll try to create some offense there,” Dombrowski said, via the Boston Herald.

Shohei Otani

The Red Sox are reportedly “primed” to submit the $20 million necessary to enter the bidding war for Shohei Otani. In order to be considered a potential destination for the Japanese hitting-pitching double threat, all interested teams must be able to offer the prerequisite positing fee, which will be awarded to Otani’s current club, the Nippon-Ham Fighters, once he signs with an MLB team.

Up to 20 teams are expected to submit the $20 million, which may sound like bad news for Boston. The Red Sox do not carry much negotiating power, with only $462,000 in bonus money remaining. The Yankees, on the other hand, can offer Otani up to $3.25 million.

The young two-way star has voiced, however, that money is not the motivating factor in wanting to leave Japan, which means Red Sox’ chances aren’t totally shot. According to WEEI’s Rob Bradford, multiple general managers are under the impression that the signing bonus will not be a “primary driving force” behind Otani’s decision.

This factor bodes well for Boston, as it has a history of being a Japanese-friendly city for players coming from overseas. The Red Sox most notably won the bidding war for Daisuke Matsuzaka to start the 2007 season; in fact, the organization plans to enlist Matsuzaka to assist with its pitch to Otani.

Giancarlo Stanton

The Red Sox were initially reported to be one of four teams to have “preliminary communication” with the Marlins regarding a trade for their prized right fielder: Giancarlo Stanton. While talk between the two teams was expected to heat up, it appears that things might have changed.

According to NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich, Boston is now “an extreme long shot” to acquire Stanton. Boston Sports Journal’s Sean McAdams corroborated Drellich’s report, adding that the teams have reportedly not resumed conversations since MLB GM meetings earlier in November.

The biggest hurdle in acquiring the league’s home run leader appears to be his asking price. The Red Sox would need to not only take on the remainder of his 13-year, $295 million contract, but also shell out a few top prospects in order to appease the Marlins. Stanton and his camp have yet to formally turn down any trades, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

Although Boston’s interest may be considered “tepid” as of now, the Boston Globe‘s Nick Carfardo acknowledged that Dombrowski could always fire things up. After all, he has made it clear that the team has no qualms about exceeding the luxury tax threshold. Plus, the Marlins have reportedly not set any type of deadline on the process.

Current Red Sox roster

Jackie Bradley Jr. 

While Jackie Bradley Jr. has been at the center of multiple trade rumors, Dombrowski has previously voiced that he is not looking to trade away any of his core “Win, Dance, Repeat” squad. And if he acquires any new outfielders, they will merely act as reserve.

Other teams “ask a lot” about their talented young outfield group, according to Dombrowski, but he is not interested.

“We’re not actively looking to trade them because they’re our starting outfield and we’re happy with them,” he said, via MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “Defensively, you know they’re outstanding. They’ll help you athletically and in other ways. We think they’ll hit enough.”

Pitching staff

Dombrowski said that the front office has had discussions with a number of pitchers despite not having an open spot in the rotation. With the recent departure of Doug Fister to Texas, however, there may be a replacement in the works.

“I’d say we’ve had more conversations with pitchers — starting and relieving,” he told reporters. “When you’re looking at the market we’re looking at right now, I don’t know that that’s going to be something that jumps out, because most guys that we’d be looking at now, some of them may be looking to be regulars somewhere else, and we don’t have a regular spot to open up right now.”

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

