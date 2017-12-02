What can the Red Sox do this offseason to counter the Yankees’ strengths?

The Red Sox might have beaten the Yankees in the standings in 2017, but New York advanced deeper in the postseason behind a slugging lineup, a top-notch rotation, and a bullpen that’s the envy of baseball. So this rivalry is going to be delicious once again.

“I think it’s going to be interesting to see how each team approaches the offseason,’’ said one AL East general manager. “The Yankees don’t need to do anything if they don’t want to, except maybe re-sign CC [Sabathia]. The Red Sox need a power hitter. Both teams have excellent young players. Obviously [Aaron] Judge and [Gary] Sanchez are over the top. Sanchez can be the next Mike Piazza.’’

Things started to heat up last season when the Yankees caught the Red Sox using an electronic device to steal signs. The Yankees turned the Sox into the league office and Boston received a slap on the wrist for the rule violation. That incident seemed to revive the animosity between the sides, in a good kind of way.

Didi Gregorius hit .258 against the Red Sox in 2017, lower than his .287 on the year. —Steven Senne/AP

Rafael Devers hit 10 homers and 30 RBI in 58 games in 2017. —Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Roenicke high fives Mike Trout after Trout hit a solo homer against the Orioles in August. —Patrick Semansky/AP