Tyler Thornburg, Red Sox agree to $2.05M, 1-year deal

BOSTON (AP) — Right-hander Tyler Thornburg and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a $2.05 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration and matched his 2017 salary.

The 29-year-old missed last season with a right shoulder impingement after the Red Sox acquired him from Milwaukee on Dec. 6. He was 14-9 with a 2.87 ERA in his five-year career with the Brewers.

The agreement announced Monday left the Red Sox with 12 players eligible for arbitration, including infielders Brock Holt and Xander Bogaerts; catchers Sandy Leon and Christian Vazquez; outfielders Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr.; and pitchers Joe Kelly, Drew Pomeranz, Eduardo Rodriguez, Carson Smith, Brandon Workman, and Steven Wright.

Players and teams exchange proposed figures on Jan. 12.