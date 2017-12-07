Morning sports update: John Farrell offered his thoughts on the Red Sox’ managerial change

The Celtics defeated the Mavericks 97-90 on Wednesday night, moving to 22-4 on the season.

Here’s a look at a few other stories from around the sports world:

John Farrell publicly comments on his firing for the first time: Since being let go by the Red Sox following the team’s playoff exit, former manager John Farrell has kept a low profile. Speaking on MLB Network, Farrell had this to say about if he was surprised by the decision to change managers.

“In some ways, yes, because I felt we, as a team, as an organization, as a coaching staff, we were proud of the number of accomplishments that we had there, including what you saw in 2013 and back-to-back championships in the AL East the last couple of years,” Farrell said. “But hey, every situation has a shelf life and a change was made. I respect the change that did take place.” (Boston Herald)

Hogan returns to practice, Brady misses third Wednesday: Wide receiver Chris Hogan returned to Patriots practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury in late October.

On the other hand, Tom Brady missed his third straight midweek practice due to a lingering Achilles injury. Still, Brady’s status for the Monday night game in Miami is not expected to be in doubt. (CBS Boston)

Patriots preparing for “chippy” game against Dolphins: After a characteristically heated encounter with the Dolphins two weeks ago, the Patriots are preparing for more friction with their division rivals on Monday night.

“It’s going to be chippy,” Devin McCourty told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Just this time of year, everybody is playing for something. But I think the key is just us keeping our poise, understanding that we’re trying to win a game Monday night and just trying to do whatever is best for the team and push us forward for us winning the game. I think that just has to be our focus.” (ESPN)

Tom Brady’s face used in attempt to slow down speedy drivers in school zone: Tom Brady’s face was recently placed on the top of pedestrian crossing signs in a school zone in Roxbury. The idea was hatched by a teacher named Sam Balto, who believes that his strategy his been vindicated by drivers not speeding as frequently in an area where students frequently cross the street.

“This is Boston, and Tom Brady is a champion and a leader. And when Tom Brady is getting sacked, [Bill] Belichick makes sure he changes the plays and improves safety for him,” Balto told the Boston Globe’s Steve Annear. “If the Pats make moves for safety for Brady not to get sacked, I hope this can improve the safety of our students crossing the street.” (Boston Globe)

Daily highlight: Liverpool clinched a place in the Champions League knockout stages with an impressive 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow on Wednesday. Sadio Mane’s second half volley was the goal of the night: