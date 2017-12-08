Yankees are said to have a deal to acquire Giancarlo Stanton

Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton waits for his glove to go to the outfield during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton waits for his glove to go to the outfield during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) –AP Photo/Lynne Sladky
By
December 8, 2017

The Yankees are said to have a deal for Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Jon Heyman is reporting that New York and Miami have agreed to a deal for the Yankees to acquire Stanton.

Stanton had earlier narrowed the teams he will consider joining to the Yankees, Cubs, Dodgers, and Astros, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Friday.

The Giants and Cardinals had reportedly been close to agreeing on compensation with the Marlins for the slugging outfielder, but both clubs announced Friday that he had declined to waive his no-trade clause to join them.

“We had an agreement to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins, subject to him waiving his no-trade clause,’’ the Cardinals’ statement said. “We have been notified that he will not waive his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis. While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season.’’

Advertisement

The Giants said in a statement: “Our agreement with the Marlins to acquire Giancarlo Stanton subject to his waiving of the no-trade clause will not move forward and it is our understanding that the Marlins and Stanton are exploring other options.’’

It is not known if any of the four teams on his approved list have spoken to the Marlins.

Stanton is still owed $295 million over the final decade of his record $325 million, 13-year contract. Stanton is due to make $25 million in 2018 after he led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs last season.

San Francisco and St. Louis had been considered among the favorites to acquire Stanton, whose affinity and ties to Los Angeles also made the Dodgers a top destination — not to mention their five straight NL West titles and runner-up World Series finish.

The eight-year veteran has never played on a winning team, and Stanton has said he didn’t want to endure another rebuilding of the Miami roster.

 

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Celtics bench reaction to Jaylen Brown dunk
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown's impressive putback dunk drew a priceless reaction from the Celtics bench December 9, 2017 | 8:29 AM
Adam Gase Bill Belichick
NFL
In his young coaching career, Adam Gase follows Bill Belichick's style December 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
San Antonio Spurs guard Manu Ginobili (20) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Al Horford (42) for the winning shot in the final seconds during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 105-102. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Boston Celtics
Aldridge, Ginobili rescue Spurs against Celtics, 105-102 December 9, 2017 | 12:09 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Japan's starter Shohei Ohtani pitches against South Korea during the first inning of their semifinal game at the Premier12 world baseball tournament at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.Japanese star Shohei Ohtani is bringing his arm and bat to the Los Angeles Angels, pairing him with two-time MVP Mike Trout. Ohtani's agent put out a statement Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, saying the prized two-way player had decided to sign with the Angels, a surprise winner over Seattle, Texas and several other teams. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
MLB
Shohei Ohtani chooses the LA Angels December 8, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh gestures to referee Terry McAuley.
New England Patriots
What the Dolphins are saying about the Patriots this week December 8, 2017 | 5:11 PM
FILE - In this April 10, 2016, file photo, United States' Hope Solo waits for the team's international friendly soccer match against Colombia in Chester, Pa. Former national team goalkeeper Solo says she’s running for president of U.S. Soccer. Solo made the announcement Thursday night, Dec. 7, 2017, on Facebook. It comes less than a week after current U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said he will not seek a fourth term. His decision came in the wake of the October failure of the U.S. men's team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Soccer
Hope Solo announces candidacy for president of US Soccer on Facebook December 8, 2017 | 2:10 PM
The two guys on the right have some chemistry. Just wait until the guy on the left joins them. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Boston Celtics
Chat sports and media with Chad Finn at 2:30 December 8, 2017 | 1:55 PM
David Backes Danton Heinen Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins
Backes scores 2 goals as Bruins beat Coyotes 6-1 December 7, 2017 | 10:02 PM
Jahil Okafor
NBA
76ers agree trade Jahil Okafor, 2nd-round pick to Brooklyn December 7, 2017 | 8:25 PM
Nate Solder son Hudson Patriots
New England Patriots
Nate Solder named Patriots nominee for NFL Man of Year December 7, 2017 | 8:24 PM
Ndamukong
New England Patriots
Ndamukong Suh wants a repeat of Tom Brady's sideline outburst December 7, 2017 | 7:46 PM
Bill Steve Belichick
New England Patriots
Watch an emotional Bill Belichick describe his dad's legacy December 7, 2017 | 3:12 PM
Stephon Gilmore New England Patriots
New England Patriots
5 things to watch for in the Patriots-Dolphins game December 7, 2017 | 3:10 PM
Aly Raisman Olympics gymnastics
Olympics
Aly Raisman releases statement against Dr. Larry Nassar December 7, 2017 | 2:21 PM
Tre White Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Tre'Davious White calls Rob Gronkowski's suspension 'a joke' December 7, 2017 | 1:53 PM
J.D. Martinez Arizona Diamondbacks
Sports Q
Who should the Red Sox' priority be in free agency or trade? December 7, 2017 | 1:52 PM
Danny Ainge Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Danny Ainge gave a promising update on Hayward's recovery December 7, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Media
Chad Finn: Kyrie Irving has been almost indescribable for even the Celtics' play-by-play announcer December 7, 2017 | 1:34 PM
Former Revs' player Taylor Twellman helps kick off the MIAA's Concussion Awareness Week in 2016. The ThinkTaylor (Twellman) Foundation speaks to Groton-Dunstable athletic department for being state winner in their campaign.
Soccer
Taylor Twellman on Revs' new coach, the Krafts, and his viral World Cup rant December 7, 2017 | 12:42 PM
Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, left, stands with his attorney Shannon Smith as he pleads guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Judge Janice Cunningham's courtroom in Eaton County, Mich. (Matthew Dae /Lansing State Journal via AP)
Olympics
Dr. Larry Nassar gets 60-year prison sentence for child porn December 7, 2017 | 12:32 PM
Larry Bird box score
Boston Celtics
An oral history of Larry Bird's 60-point game December 7, 2017 | 10:36 AM
Micah Hyde Rob Gronkowski
New England Patriots
Bills players reportedly 'want to put them hands' on Rob Gronkowski December 7, 2017 | 9:07 AM
John Farrell managed the Red Sox from 2013-2017.
Boston Red Sox
John Farrell offered his thoughts on the Red Sox' managerial change December 7, 2017 | 8:18 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Why basketball is more than just a game for Kyrie Irving December 7, 2017 | 7:32 AM
Browns tackle Joe Thomas has become a leader for the young team.
New England Patriots
Joe Thomas raised a question about the worth of Tom Brady and Roger Goodell December 7, 2017 | 7:14 AM
Tom Brady street sign cut outs
New England Patriots
Teacher uses Tom Brady photos to slow down drivers in school zone December 7, 2017 | 1:48 AM
Kyrie Irving Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Kyrie Irving, short-handed Celtics earn 97-90 win over Mavericks December 6, 2017 | 11:58 PM
NFL
Warren Moon sued for sexual harassment December 6, 2017 | 9:10 PM
Isaiah Thomas Cleveland Cavaliers
NBA
Isaiah Thomas is getting closer to making his Cavaliers debut December 6, 2017 | 6:26 PM
Boston Celtics
Gordon Hayward's wife shared another update on his recovery December 6, 2017 | 5:33 PM