Yankees are said to have a deal to acquire Giancarlo Stanton

The Yankees are said to have a deal for Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Jon Heyman is reporting that New York and Miami have agreed to a deal for the Yankees to acquire Stanton.

sources: yankees and marlins have a deal for giancarlo stanton — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2017

Stanton had earlier narrowed the teams he will consider joining to the Yankees, Cubs, Dodgers, and Astros, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Friday.

The Giants and Cardinals had reportedly been close to agreeing on compensation with the Marlins for the slugging outfielder, but both clubs announced Friday that he had declined to waive his no-trade clause to join them.

“We had an agreement to acquire Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins, subject to him waiving his no-trade clause,’’ the Cardinals’ statement said. “We have been notified that he will not waive his no-trade clause to come to St. Louis. While we are disappointed in his decision, we will continue to make every effort to improve our club for the upcoming season.’’

The Giants said in a statement: “Our agreement with the Marlins to acquire Giancarlo Stanton subject to his waiving of the no-trade clause will not move forward and it is our understanding that the Marlins and Stanton are exploring other options.’’

It is not known if any of the four teams on his approved list have spoken to the Marlins.

Stanton is still owed $295 million over the final decade of his record $325 million, 13-year contract. Stanton is due to make $25 million in 2018 after he led the majors with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs last season.

San Francisco and St. Louis had been considered among the favorites to acquire Stanton, whose affinity and ties to Los Angeles also made the Dodgers a top destination — not to mention their five straight NL West titles and runner-up World Series finish.

The eight-year veteran has never played on a winning team, and Stanton has said he didn’t want to endure another rebuilding of the Miami roster.