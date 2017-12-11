Morning sports update: Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright arrested for domestic assault

Steven Wright Boston Red Sox
Starting pitcher Steven Wright walks away from the mound in the first inning after giving up a three-run homer to Orioles' Trey Mancini. –John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe



The Celtics avenged their loss against the Pistons and are set to continue their 12-game stretch over 19 days against the Bulls Monday night.

Steven Wright arrested for domestic assault: Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright was arrested following an incident with his wife, Shannon, in their Nashville home Friday night. Wright is being charged with domestic assault and prevention of a 911 call.

According to police records, the 33-year-old was taken into custody at 9:25 p.m. before getting released the next morning upon posting a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21.

The Red Sox right-hander declined to comment Sunday, but his attorney, Alex Little, released a statement on behalf of the Wright family.

“On Friday night, Steven was arrested at our home following a verbal argument, and the police charged him with domestic assault,’’ it read. “Although he said things he deeply regrets, he did not raise his hand at anyone during the incident, and the situation was purely emotional. We are working together as a family to make our relationships stronger, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we do so.’’

Red Sox spokesman Kevin Gregg released a statement on behalf of the team.

“We are aware of the incident involving Steven,” it read. “This is certainly a matter that the Red Sox take very seriously. It is my understanding that both local police and Major League Baseball are looking into this and for that reason the club won’t have any further comment at this time.’’

Wright pitched in five games last season, earning a 1-3 record with an 8.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts. His year was cut short due to left knee surgery. In 2016, he started 24 games, earning a 13-6 record with a 3.33 ERA and 127 strikeouts. He was also named an American League All-Star.

Since the league’s domestic violence policy was instituted in 2015, five individuals have been suspended under the new rules. The first player to be penalized was Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, who was suspended 30 games. Other punishments have ranged from 15 to 82 games.

Celtics beat Pistons 91-81, getting revenge for rare loss: “We were locked in,” said Boston center Aron Baynes said. “Our offense wasn’t as crisp as we wanted it to be, but defensively we had a game plan and we stuck with it. We were trying to pack the paint and make them make plays from the outside. Last time, they really had whatever they wanted inside the paint.” (Boston.com)

Doctors believe Eagles’ Carson Wentz tore ACL, out for year: Wentz, a favorite in the NFL MVP race, will have an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury. Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release the information. (Boston.com, via AP)

The Patriots missed playing in a Buffalo snow storm by a week, but Adam Vinatieri did not: In the midst of the wintry Colts-Bills game, Vinatieri, hero of multiple Patriots’ Super Bowls and responsible for the most famous snow field goal in NFL history, was on hand to try and make an early kick for the Colts. It didn’t go as well as his version with the Patriots. (Boston.com)

Taylor Twellman was not happy about the NFL’s Tom Savage returning to play after injury: After sustaining a particularly brutal hit against the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Tom Savage of the Houston Texans returned to the game right afterward. Former New England Revolution forward Taylor Twellman, whose career was cut short by head injuries, expressed his frustration with the perceived lack of timely medical oversight. (Boston.com)

Lindsey Vonn injures back, withdraws from World Cup Super-G event: After injuring her back in a World Cup race Saturday in St. Moritz, Switzerland, Lindsey Vonn withdrew from another super-G Sunday before the race was canceled due to fog. Vonn jarred her back Saturday and completed the super-G race in obvious pain in 24th place. (The Boston Globe, via AP)

