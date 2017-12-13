Morning sports update: Red Sox have ‘list’ of possible targets at Winter Meetings

Dave Dombrowski in 2017.
Dave Dombrowski in 2017. –David L. Ryan/Globe staff/File
By
9:14 AM

The Celtics prepare to face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, while the Patriots begin to turn the page on their defeat in Miami ahead of the pivotal clash with the Steelers on Sunday.

Here’s a look at a few stories from around the world of sports:

Red Sox’ Dombrowski working to address offense at Winter Meetings: Having missed out on the early high-profile targets in the Major League offseason, Red Sox executive Dave Dombrowski has turned his attention to the Winter Meetings (currently in progress). Asked if he has specific players in mind, he acknowledged that a “list” exists.

“Yeah we do [know]. I have a list in my pocket. There’s a variety of guys who fit that description. There’s a lot of conversations taking part around the industry.” (Boston Globe)

Newly signed Japanese star Ohtani has UCL sprain: Following a prolonged and contested campaign to sign 23-year-old two-way player Shohei Ohtani, news emerged on Tuesday that he has a first-degree sprain of his right UCL.

According to a report from late November from a Japanese doctor, Ohtani had a platelet-rich plasma shot in October. Ohtani signed with the Angels in early December. (Yahoo)

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he’s medically cleared to play: After suffering a broken collarbone in October, Aaron Rodgers announced on Tuesday night that he has been cleared to return to football.

Lakers asked LaVar Ball to “tone down” public criticism of Luke Walton: With his son immersed in a high-profile rookie season, LaVar Ball has literally had a front row seat to watch. Yet as Lonzo continues to go through the inevitable ups and downs of a first year NBA player, his father has been asked by the Lakers to take a step back. Ball recently met with Lakers management (including Magic Johnson) to discuss the best path forward.

“It was the best thing, man,” Ball said of the meeting. “Everybody’s going to try to make it an ego thing, like I’m trying to tell them what to do or they’re trying to tell me to tone it down. It’s not about that. It’s about coming together and to get a solution to this problem.” (ESPN)

Daily highlight: Crystal Palace pushed out of the English Premier League’s relegation zone with a dramatic 2-1 comeback against Watford on Tuesday. Here’s the winning goal in the final minutes:

