Morning sports update: Red Sox inquired about Manny Machado, spoke to Carlos Santana’s agents

The Celtics defeated the Nuggets on Wednesday night, 124-118. Also, the Bruins emerged victorious against the Red Wings in overtime, 3-2.

Here’s a look at a few other stories from around the world of sports:

Red Sox tied to several players at Winter Meetings, including Machado and Santana: The Red Sox are involved in discussions with several players at baseball’s Winter Meetings. According to separate Boston Globe reports, the Red Sox reached out to the Orioles about the possible availability of Manny Machado. Additionally, Boston has made contact with free agent first baseman Carlos Santana.

Jaylen Brown enjoyed his escape from the goggles: After feeling restricted by the goggles he’s been wearing, Jaylen Brown wore contact lenses on Wednesday night. And the result was a more confident performance from the second year Celtic.

“It was a big difference,” Brown told reporters after the game. “You take a lot of stuff for granted. And that’s one of them. When your vision’s messed up and you’re trying to play through it, I just appreciated being able to see.” (MassLive)

Patriots’ Gilmore might get tested with Antonio Brown assignment: After signing a lucrative deal in the offseason to become a pillar in the Patriots’ secondary, Stephon Gilmore has flourished in the second half of the season.

Now, as New England heads into a pivotal matchup with Pittsburgh on Sunday, it could be Gilmore’s time to showcase his talents against the NFL’s best: Antonio Brown. (Boston Herald)

Devin McCourty welcomes fellow Rutgers alum, Kenny Britt: The Patriots announced the signing of wide receiver Kenny Britt on Wednesday. And Devin McCourty, another former Rutgers football player, is happy to have him on board.

“He’s a good guy, a joy to be around, always upbeat, always smiling ear-to-ear, a physical guy, obviously big-bodied guy,” said McCourty. “You know, I’m excited for him – the opportunity to come here and try to catch on. Obviously, it’s tough coming in at this point in the year, just trying to learn as much as possible and get out there. It’s always exciting to have a guy you played with in college as a teammate in the NFL.” (WEEI)

Daily highlight: Jaylen Brown with a strong move culminating with a strong dunk: