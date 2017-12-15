Red Sox made an offer to Carlos Santana, but Phillies were a better deal

According to a major league source, the Red Sox made a three-year offer to free agent Carlos Santana earlier this week, before the first baseman agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal from the Phillies on Friday.

The Sox’ offer, according to the source, was not in the same range as Philadelphia’s, and so a deal between the sides was never considered close. Santana represented arguably the most attractive free agent alternative to J.D. Martinez and Eric Hosmer, both of whom are expected to see paydays in excess of $100 million over at least five years this winter.

Santana is a player with excellent contact and walk rates as well as average to above average power and strong defense. He hit .259/.363/.455 with 23 homers last year, and .259/.366/.498 with 34 homers in 2016.