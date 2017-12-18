Red Sox bring back Mitch Moreland on a two-year deal

The Red Sox on Monday re-signed first baseman Mitch Moreland to a two-year, $13 million deal.

The move is surprising considering there was speculation linking the Red Sox to free agents Eric Hosmer and J.D. Martinez. It’s not known whether Moreland was re-signed as insurance in case the Sox are unable to acquire a bigger power bat, or whether they’ve deemed the cost too high for both Hosmer and Martinez, who are Scott Boras clients.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski spoke to the media Monday afternoon.

Dave Dombrowski: "We've stayed in contact with Mitch's rep all offseason. We liked the job that Mitch did for us last year … We wanted to explore some other options, which they were aware of … We really picked up the pace to sign him on Friday." — Boston.com Red Sox News (@BDCSox) December 18, 2017

If the team doesn't make another offseason move, Dombrowski said he would feel "comfortable" with the Red Sox offense as is. — Boston.com Red Sox News (@BDCSox) December 18, 2017

Dave Dombrowski: "We could go forward as we are now." — Boston.com Red Sox News (@BDCSox) December 18, 2017