FROM

Red Sox bring back Mitch Moreland on a two-year deal

Mitch Moreland Boston Red Sox
Sandy Leon congratulates Mitch Moreland, who scored during the seventh inning of Game 3 of the ALDS. –AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By
4:32 PM

The Red Sox on Monday re-signed first baseman Mitch Moreland to a two-year, $13 million deal.

The move is surprising considering there was speculation linking the Red Sox to free agents Eric Hosmer and J.D. Martinez. It’s not known whether Moreland was re-signed as insurance in case the Sox are unable to acquire a bigger power bat, or whether they’ve deemed the cost too high for both Hosmer and Martinez, who are Scott Boras clients.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski spoke to the media Monday afternoon.

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
